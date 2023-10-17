Car-Mart ex-CEO is dead at age 60

William "Hank" Henderson, 60, the former, longtime CEO of America's Car-Mart, died Saturday, according to the company.

Henderson was Rogers-based Car-Mart's top executive for more than 10 years and operated as the car seller's front man on television and radio advertisements -- famously delivering its tagline, "Drive easy" in his slow, Southern drawl.

"We are saddened by the loss of our colleague. Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies go to Hank's family and friends," Doug Campbell, chief executive officer and president of America's Car-Mart, said in a statement. "Hank was a much-loved and respected member of our company, leaving behind a legacy of commitment to our associates and customers. He will be greatly missed."

Henderson had a deep knowledge of the car seller's business with more than 30 years of direct experience inside the operation and extensive time in the industry as a whole.

Under Henderson's leadership, the company grew and evolved to become a major player in the industry in general and in the buy-here, pay-here segment in particular. During his time at Car-Mart, Henderson was key in the company's growth, seeing it expand from 20 to 143 dealerships. Car-Mart's customers often do not have access to traditional vehicle financing because of poor credit or no credit history.

"Hank dedicated his life to our great company and his legacy lives on through the influence he has had on others. We are deeply appreciative of Hank's contributions and the strong foundation he has left us to build on," Jeff Williams, CEO emeritus, said in a statement. "The entire Car-Mart family will miss him."

Henderson joined Car-Mart in 1987, starting as a trainee, working his way up inside the company and eventually into roles including district manager and regional manager. In 1999, he became chief operating officer and held that post until 2002. He served as president from 2002 through 2016, becoming CEO in 2007, he continued in the role through December of 2017.

Henderson was replaced by Williams as president in 2016 and Williams took over as CEO when Henderson stepped down. Williams left his post as CEO on Oct. 1 and was replaced by Doug Campbell.





Henderson has had a seat on Car-Mart's board of directors since 2002, and after he left the company's top job he continued as CEO emeritus and as an adviser to the company's senior management.

When Henderson stepped into Car-Mart's top job, its share price was about $4. Shares traded as high as $120 in August and currently are trading in the $80 range.

"We are all deeply saddened by Hank's unexpected passing. His sage counsel, sense of humor, friendship, and long-term commitment to our company, customers, and associates will be sorely missed," Josh Welch, Car-mart's chairman, said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to Hank's daughters and family, to whom he was forever devoted."

Car-Mart has 154 locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.