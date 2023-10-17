Charter panel endorses Garfield Scholars' Academy in Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve the establishment of the Garfield Scholars’ Academy, an open-enrollment charter school for kindergarten through eighth grades that would be located within the Rogers School District boundaries.

Plans for the proposed school must now be approved by the Arkansas Board of Education in order for the school to open in the 2024-25 school year.

The academy proposal for as many as 340 students was developed in response to a January 2023, decision by the Rogers School District to close its state-graded “B” Garfield Elementary School after the 2023-24 school year.

The next closest Rogers elementary schools is 13.6 miles away from the Garfield campus, charter school planners have said, creating lengthy travel requirements for families that choose to continue enrollment in the Rogers district.



