COLUMNIST: Don’t buy into ‘Ukraine fatigue’

More than a year and a half after Russia invaded Ukraine, Western leaders continue to support that country's valiant efforts to repel an unprovoked invasion. But the U.S. Congress needs to act swiftly to provide new assistance. It must not be distracted by fatigue among the American public or the ominous opposition of some Republicans in Congress to further assistance.

There is also speculation that Biden might propose linking new aid for Ukraine to additional military assistance to Israel following the vicious attack on that country by Hamas militants.

Americans might wonder why such large sums are necessary, given other pressing needs.

There are good answers to those questions. The assistance the U.S. and its allies have provided does more than help Ukraine defend itself. It puts Vladimir Putin on notice that Russian aggression elsewhere--including against NATO member states--would come at a steep price.

Ideally this war would end with a negotiated settlement under which Russia would relinquish all Ukrainian territory. A peace agreement conceivably could include some concessions to Russia, but Biden rightly has emphasized that one of the purposes of aid is to put Ukraine "in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table."