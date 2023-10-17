Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Tammy Blenden with Blue Cross and Blue Shield will discuss the 2024 Health Insurance Benefit Changes and updates to benefit plans, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

GOP committee makes plans

The Jefferson County Republican Committee announces upcoming events. Saturday, members will participate in the White Hall Founders Day. Details: (870) 510-4183.

On Oct. 26, the GOP monthly meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Larry's Pizza in White Hall. The agenda includes reviewing and voting on filing fees for county offices, city, constables and committee membership for the 2024 Election Cycle and to vote on election commissioners, according to a news release.

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will hold its monthly food giveaway Saturday from 11 a.m. until all food boxes are gone. Each client will need proof of identification, picture identification, and a utility bill with the matching address of the identification, according to a news release. Details: House of Bread pastor/apostle, Saint Mary Harris, (870) 872-2196.

UAMS sets Boo at the Park in McGehee

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will host a free Boo at the Park event for people of all ages from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Gazebo Park, 106 N. First St. in downtown McGehee.

The health-related educational activity is a family-friendly Halloween-themed event that seeks to reduce the stigma about HIV and other health disparities, according to a news release.

Health and wellness information will be available at vendor tables, and PG-rated Halloween themed movies will be played. Educational messages about HIV, substance abuse, mental health and other health concerns will be shown between each movie. Refreshments will be provided.

The event is sponsored by the Research and Evaluation Division of the UAMS Department of Family and Preventive Medicine, using grant funds from the Arkansas Department of Health, Save AR Future and UAMS Project HEAL.

The division also operates a Gap Services office at 1609 E. Ash St. in McGehee, where free health services are available for residents of southeast Arkansas. The services include rapid testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, blood pressure and Hepatitis C screenings, glucose testing and mental health assessments.

Celebrate! Maya Project plans local event

The Celebrate! Maya Project of Arkansas, which celebrates the life and legacy of poet and writer Maya Angelou, will host an event in Rogers and Pine Bluff. The project honors Angelou's life by creating literacy and arts curricula for Arkansas youth, and sharing Angelou's life story, including her childhood years in Stamps.

The project is founded by Janis F. Kearney, a southeast Arkansas native and diarist during former President Bill Clinton's administration. At upcoming events, organizers will share their story of how they serve Arkansas, according to a news release.

Oct. 26 -- The Northwest Arkansas Sharing and Listening FriendRaiser will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the World Trade Center-Arkansas, 3300 S. Market St., in Rogers. Co-hosts will be Carolyn Henderson Allen, coordinator; Bob Nash, Janis F. Kearney, and Johnathan Gaiters.

Nov. 18 -- The Southeast Arkansas Sharing and Listening FriendRaiser will be held at 5 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St., in downtown Pine Bluff. Co-hosts are Janetta Kearney, coordinator; Brenda Johnson, Erma Toney, Juanita Burton, Teija Kearney-Ramos, Janis F. Kearney and Janice Davis Kearney. Special guests will include representatives of the Pine Bluff mayor's office, the Pine Bluff School District; Bob J. Nash, former director of White House personnel; and Judge John L. Kearney of Pine Bluff.

"In 2023, we are not only celebrating all that Dr. Angelou has contributed to the world, but what Celebrate! Maya Project has done over the last nine years to honor the literary icon's legacy, including using her life journey as a blueprint for youth programs as we seek to create hope, help youth discover their voices, and work closely with 'villages,' to prepare our youth for successful futures," said Janis F. Kearney, president of Celebrate! Maya Project.

"Our sharing and listening tour speaks to CMP's desire to learn how we can better serve Arkansas schools and communities, including creating relevant programming that addresses the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on student's learning and social-emotional growth. As we seek to expand our reach to more schools and communities around the state, we are excited to share about our three-year renovation project of a 95-year-old home in the Little Rock Central High School historic district, which will become the Dr. Maya Angelou House, and Celebrate! Maya Project headquarters," Kearney said.

Celebrate! Maya Project is accepting requests from communities to host one of three 2024 Sharing and Listening FriendRaisers. Interested persons may email Janis Kearney at janis@celebratemayaproject.org. Celebrate! Maya Project is an Arkansas-based 501©(3) nonprofit. Details: www.celebratemayaproject.org.