Eight people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Miguel Marks, 22, of 121 Cane St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Marks was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Christopher Montgomery, 48, of 1300 Lo Mar St. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Montgomery was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elkins

Kenneth Crawley, 45, of 610 Madison 6180 in Wesley, was arrested Friday in connection aggravated assault. Crawley was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,490 bond.

Johnson

Twila Treat, 58, of Huntsville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Treat was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Springdale

Alexander Whiteside, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a correctional facility employee. Whiteside was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $53,000 bond.

Angelica Spurigo, 34, of 6576 Cutter Court in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Spurigo was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Jody Bright, 51, of 4470 Butterfly Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battery. Bright was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Richard Wiley, 36, of 88 W. Shirt St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Wiley was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.