Emily Cox named acting Little Rock city manager following the death of Bruce Moore

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Tuesday announced that Assistant City Manager Emily Cox will serve as acting city manager until further notice following the death of Bruce Moore, the longtime city manager, over the weekend.

Scott made the announcement following the conclusion of an executive session during a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

Moore, who was named city manager in December 2002, “passed away peacefully overnight in his Little Rock home,” the city announced in a statement issued on Saturday. He was the longest-serving city manager in Little Rock’s history.

On Tuesday, a memorial display occupied the area where Moore typically would sit during city board meetings at the Centre at University Park. A 10 a.m. reception and 11:30 a.m. memorial service have been scheduled for Saturday at the Robinson Center.

Also on Tuesday, a circuit court judge issued a preliminary injunction barring the city of Little Rock from replacing H. Lee Lindsey and Leta Anthony, the ousted chair and vice chair of the Little Rock housing authority’s board.

City board members had been scheduled to consider approving four new appointments to the five-seat board of the housing authority, among other appointments to various boards and commissions.

Following the executive session, they ultimately voted to confirm just two housing authority appointees: Karen Buchanan and Bruce James.

City Attorney Tom Carpenter has filed a motion to stay the injunction issued by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors until an Oct. 31 hearing.

On Friday, Lindsey and Anthony, represented by attorney Sylvester Smith, filed a lawsuit against the city and Scott that contested their expulsions and sought their reinstatement.