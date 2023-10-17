Ethics panel gives judge caution letter

District Judge Chris Carnahan of Conway, an unsuccessful state Supreme Court candidate last year, has settled an ethics complaint with the Arkansas Ethics Commission about his acceptance of a contribution from the Saline County Republican Women group, and the commission has issued him a public letter of caution.

Commission Director Graham Sloan said in a letter dated Thursday to Carnahan that the commission sent him a letter on Aug. 3 containing a copy of the complaint filed against Carnahan, and the commission is in receipt of a consent order that Carnahan signed Sept. 18.

Sloan said Carnahan agreed to a finding by the commission that Carnahan’s campaign committee violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-203 (a) (1) (B) by accepting a contribution from a contributor not found on the list of permissible contributors during his 2022 campaign for Arkansas Supreme Court.

Carnahan’s committee accepted a campaign contribution of $300 from the Saline County Republican Women on Oct. 15, 2022, and the commission has found that the Saline County Republican Women group was not an approved political action committee, Sloan wrote in his letter.

“… we note that the final action concerning this matter was the issuance of a Public Letter of Caution,” Sloan said.

Carnahan said Monday that “I hate it.

“I wish there was a way to know,” he said, noting his campaign committee was separate from him as a judicial candidate and had a separate treasurer. “I think it is something the Legislature needs to look at.

Last month, state Reps. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, and Tony Furman, R-Benton, settled ethics complaints with the Arkansas Ethics Commission about their acceptance of contributions from the Saline County Republican Women group and the commission issued each representative a public letter of caution.

Bentley and Furman have said they returned their $300 contributions to the group.

In July, the Arkansas Ethics Commission dismissed a complaint against the Saline County Republican Women that accused the group of failing to comply with state registration and reporting requirements.

The commission voted 4-0 to dismiss the complaint on the grounds that while Saline County Republican Women made contributions to five candidates, it didn’t accept the money “for the purpose of making contributions to candidates” and, therefore, wasn’t required to register and report as a political action committee, the commission said in a letter explaining its decision.

At that time, the commission also found that although Saline County Republican Women was not included in the list of permissible contributors found in Arkansas Code Annotated 7-6-203, liability for its contributions does not fall on the organization. Instead, liability falls on candidates who accept impermissible contributions.

The Arkansas Ethics Commission’s investigation began after Chris Simpson filed a citizen complaint, alleging that Saline County Republican Women was acting as a political action committee without adequately registering and reporting its status with the Arkansas secretary of state’s office.

In July, Sloan said the organization didn’t fit in any of the five categories of permissible contributors to candidates: individual, political party, county political party committee, legislative caucus committee or approved PAC.

“If you’re not on the list when making a contribution, there’s no liability for making the contribution. It’s on the candidate for accepting it,” he said at that time.



