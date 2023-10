Little Rock police have identified a father and son killed in a Friday shooting off Mabelvale Pike, a news release from the agency states.

Officers responding around 4:51 p.m. Friday to a shooting near 8400 Mabelvale Pike located Marvin Jenkins Sr., 47, and Marvin Jenkins Jr., 21, both of Little Rock, inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men died of their injuries on the scene.

Police had not publicly identified a suspect in the killings on Tuesday afternoon.