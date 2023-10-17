Sections
Fayetteville library re-ups Walton Family Foundation grant for entrepreneurial program

by Stacy Ryburn | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Kim Agee, a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Fayetteville Public Library, shelves books Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, inside the library. The libraryâ€™s board met Monday and discussed a number of topics, including the 2024 budget, the federal pandemic relief money it received from the city and a number of programs. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)


FAYETTEVILLE -- The city's library was recently awarded a $620,945 grant from the Walton Family Foundation to do another round of an entrepreneurial...

Print Headline: Library re-ups on program grant

