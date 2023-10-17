German economic gloom in forecast

Germany won't escape a second recession this year as the economy long seen as Europe's motor limps through persisting industrial weakness, according to forecasters.

The country's gross domestic product declined 0.2% in the third quarter and will probably fall a further 0.1% before the end of 2023, Bloomberg's survey of economists shows. Their predictions point to a feeble recovery then taking hold.

"Economic growth will be weak for many years due to several structural problems," said Dennis Huchzermeier, a senior economist at Handelsblatt Research Institute in Duesseldorf. "Consequently, the German economy will shrink this year" and faces "lackluster growth" in subsequent years, he said.

The collective outlook suggests that Germany will have suffered five consecutive quarters without any expansion at all.

That underscores how sluggish Chinese export demand and an energy crisis have made Europe's biggest economy stand out from its regional peers as a deadweight. That status has revived comparisons with the 1990s, when the country was labeled as the "sick man" of the region.

The forecasts show that Germany's GDP will drop 0.4% in 2023 and rebound by just 0.5% next year.