Her turn in the wagon

It's Paris' turn in the wagon.

Just about every one of our dogs since Coal has had their turn; some have taken it better than others. Coal always resisted being folded into the Radio Flyer, even when his back legs began to fail and he dragged his feet as he tried to walk, wearing through the industrial-strength booties we bought him in about a week. Yet he always insisted on going on walks, and to leave him behind seemed cruel. We tried to sneak out on him, but he was always waiting at the gate when it was time to go.

So I wrestled him into the wagon and when he'd leap or tumble out, I'd stuff him back in. Eventually he learned to ride but never easily. He scanned the street, slightly embarrassed of being pulled along. But it was better than not going, and he would always trudge the last 100 yards or so on his own.

Bork was a little better, though he tended to jump out at inopportune times. His legs and heart never failed him; it was a persistent cancer.

Sherpa was good with it. She took to the wagon well, and rode the longest--for more than a year. She'd sit up and peer around, in her squinty moppish way, looking a little like a Russian royal without portfolio, penniless abroad but still used to being catered to. People in Hillcrest knew us as that strange couple dragging white canine Cinderella around.

Audi was good with the wagon; one-eyed and inscrutable, she seemed to take it as her due. Maybe because when she was young she hurt her back and a neighbor loaned us a dog stroller so we could take her with us on our walks during her four- or five-week recovery period. (We were afraid to use the wagon for fear she'd scramble out and injure herself worse.) So when her wagon time came, she rode peaceably, her nose high to catch the wind.

Dublin never had a wagon ride at all. She was bouncing around and happy the day before she died. Like one of those runners who eat right and live clean and fall dead in mid-stride, Dublin's death came as a shock, though she'd had a heart murmur all her life. We came home one evening and found her collapsed.

She hung on until the next afternoon, and died lying between us on the couch, with both of us touching her. A few minutes before she went she licked Karen's hand--she'd never been a kisser--I believe to say goodbye.

Paris is Dublin's sister. She has that same heart murmur. She has the same cough.

Paris got sick first. In March 2022, she stopped eating and grew weak; she couldn't climb the stair to reach the dog door and come inside. I built a ramp for her. Our vet told us last year not to expect her to make it to Thanksgiving and prescribed some medication.

The medication worked. I took down the ramp and for a while Paris came out of the wagon.

She is now 15 and a half, happy and alert (though her vision and hearing have deteriorated) and we have no reason to believe her end is imminent. She roughhouses with her one-year-old housemate; they play battle and snap at one another's throat. Paris always wins, but she's almost twice Savannah's size. She lost a tooth the other day, but our vet says that's not much of a concern for a dog of her advanced age.

We're saving the tooth.

Paris likes the wagon. She's in it now as I pull her along the River Trail in North Little Rock. In a minute or two, she'll want to get out and walk the rest of the way--maybe a mile--home. This has become our afternoon routine. Paris rides out in the wagon, and right about the time we turn around to head toward home, she gets out and walks. We let her snuffle along at her pace. It is, Karen reminds me, Paris' walk.

Often Karen takes Savannah for a longer walk, and Paris and I break off to head home. That's what we're doing now; I'm talking into my phone as we are walking along in the late afternoon, the sun low and behind us, a pelican skimming over the sparkling Arkansas River on our right. I doubt Paris can see the bird, but for a city girl, she's seen a lot in her time. She's been surprised by beavers and we once watched 11 deer cross the road not 15 feet from us. She has caught rabbits and once, in the Murray Park dog park in front of 100 witnesses, a squirrel, though the squirrel got away.

Paris, like all the dogs who share our lives, acquired a fictive personality early on, an anthropomorphized set of traits she does not in fact possess. We imagine she is imperious, a bit of a snob, and certainly above it all. Paris is not the type to fly commercial. Paris rolls her eyes and sighs a lot.

I think this manufactured character derives from Calvin Trillin's stories about traveling with his wife; while on the road he began to call her "the principessa" because "it improves service in hotels." If they encountered any sort of problem, Trillin would point out to the concierge that "the principessa is displeased." It was usually enough to effect a remedy.

In truth, Paris is kind and patient, a better big sister than we ever imagined she would be. She and Dublin never had any sort of disagreement, and Paris bonded with Audi and now Savannah without reservation.

Paris is objectively beautiful, a Schnauzer mix who, with her beard trimmed, looks a little wolfish. She was always a little rounder than her athletic sister Dublin, but never fat. She likes her suppers, but she has held steady at about 18 pounds for her entire adult life.

We give her extra treats these days. Her pills come wrapped in bologna.

She's standing up in the wagon now, her signal that she's ready to walk the last mile or so to the house. I will let her out when we get to the marina.

She is an old dog but she still walks. She still runs. She still loves.

Some people would debate me on that last bit--they might say Paris is conditioned, that she is descended from a cunning wolf who figured if it came near the fire and groveled it would be fed by human hands. That she has traded her nature for the provisional security offered by humankind. She is the product of instinct and conditioning, they say.

Maybe she is. I don't care.

One thing sharing your life with another species will teach you is that there are commonalities among all creatures, and a mystery that bends us all toward each other. It teaches you that the world connects everything to everything else, and even if you are not religious you begin to understand why faith exists, and why we conceptualize this mystery called love.

I think of all the animals I've known, and how most of them are gone, and I know that I broke off a piece of myself with each one's passing. Yet I'm not diminished by having known them; the opposite is true.

For the heart is a muscle; you stress it and it grows stronger.

--––––v–––––--

