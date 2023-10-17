Hogs at No. 14 in preseason rankings





FAYETTEVILLE -- Eric Musselman has become the third University of Arkansas men's basketball coach whose Razorbacks are ranked in The Associated Press preseason poll for at least three consecutive years.

The other two Razorbacks coaches to do it are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Musselman's fifth Arkansas team will open this season ranked No. 14 in the AP poll released Monday.

Arkansas was ranked No. 16 in the 2021-22 preseason poll and No. 10 last season after back-to-back NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearances.

Last season, the Razorbacks advanced to the Sweet 16 after beating defending national champion Kansas, which is ranked No. 1.

Arkansas has a third consecutive AP preseason ranking for the first time since Nolan Richardson was the Razorbacks' coach and they were ranked to open four consecutive years from the 1993-94 through 1996-97 seasons.

Richardson's Razorbacks, who won the 1994 national championship, were ranked in the AP's preseason poll three consecutive years from the 1989-90 through 1991-92 seasons.

When Eddie Sutton coached the Razorbacks, they were ranked in the AP preseason poll for five consecutive years from the 1980-81 through 1984-85 seasons.

Richardson was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2014 and Sutton in 2021.

Arkansas also is ranked No. 14 in the USA Today coaches poll, which was also released Monday.

"We're excited to be ranked No. 14 in both polls," Musselman said in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "It's a testament to the national respect that our players at the University of Arkansas have earned over the past few seasons."

Both polls are loaded with Arkansas opponents.

The Razorbacks play Duke -- ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the coaches poll -- in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 29 at Walton Arena.

Purdue -- ranked No. 3 in the AP poll and No. 2 in the coaches' poll -- plays at Arkansas in a charity exhibition game on Oct. 28.

In the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament played at the Bahamas during Thanksgiving weekend, possible opponents in the Razorbacks' third game are North Carolina (No. 19 AP and No. 21 coaches) or Villanova (No. 22 and No. 20) along with Texas Tech or Northern Iowa.

Arkansas opens the tournament against Stanford and will play either Memphis or Michigan in its second game. The Razorbacks also are playing Oklahoma in Tulsa for the third consecutive season.

"We look forward to testing ourselves with a hard nonconference schedule," Musselman said. "Each year when we make our nonconference schedule, we try to give ourselves as many tests as possible to prepare our team for SEC and postseason play."

The Razorbacks are one of five SEC teams in the national polls with Tennessee (No. 9 AP and No. 10 coaches), Texas A&M (No. 15 and No. 19), Kentucky (No. 16 in both) and Alabama (No. 24 in both).

"The SEC having five teams ranked in the top 25 shows that our league is one of the premier leagues in the country," Musselman said. "The argument could be made that several more teams in our league could be ranked as well.

"We look forward to an extremely competitive SEC slate this season."

Other SEC teams receiving votes in the AP and coaches polls are Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and Florida.

Texas, which along with Oklahoma is leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC next season, is ranked No. 18 in both polls.

This is the fourth time in six years a Musselman-coached team is in the preseason AP poll. His last season as Nevada's coach, the Wolf Pack was ranked No. 7 in the 2018-19 poll after playing in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 the previous year.



