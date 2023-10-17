Housing effort in PB gets a boost

This time last year, Matt Mosler, New Life pastor and CEO of Home Again Pine Bluff, stood on a quiet street in east Pine Bluff with his partner and director of Home Again Pine Bluff, Rob Withers, celebrating the near-completion of one of their many renovated homes through their nonprofit, which is designed to take families from poverty to self-sufficiency with affordable home ownership.

On Monday morning, the pair stood in a similar circumstance, this time in partnership with Go Forward Pine Bluff and Urban Renewal. Home Again Pine Bluff will build three single-family homes on 33rd Avenue and Plum Street, which is in the ALICE area, a GFPB affordable home initiative. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed.

The homes will have 1,750 square feet of space, with three bedrooms, two baths and an enclosed garage.

“We’ve started on Eighth Avenue and built houses over there. We got a couple more houses that we are working on now at 17th and Poplar,” Mosler said. “We have this opportunity that was presented through our friends at Go Forward.” Mosler said he was approached by GFPB and asked if he wanted to build three homes from the ground up, to which Mosler replied, “OK, but we’re going to need some help.” It was that initial conversation that resulted in PBURA donating the land to Home Again, which was donated to PBURA by the city of Pine Bluff.

“Honestly, I never thought we’d be at something like this. This is just amazing,” he said. “The opportunity that Home Again Pine Bluff has to build homes like this. We can’t do this. We don’t have any money, so we appreciate our community partners.” One of those many partners includes FBT Bank, which has played a vital role in Home Again’s success that started in 2018.

“Without FBT we would have never gotten off the ground,” Mosler said. “FBT made a very charitable donation back in 2018 to help us get started and FBT again is the driving force behind everything that we’re doing here. We need more community partners in this city like FBT Bank.” Mosler’s vision became a reality when FBT Executive Vice President Lance Nutt took Mosler’s vision to the bank’s board. Mosler said there were three major issues in Pine Bluff that he wanted to address as a church and as an outreach of Home Again.

“We wanted to get families back together, we want to get people back to work and we want to restore hope back in our community,” he said. “We started by taking old dilapidated homes that were about to be torn down or burned down and we tore them down to the studs and began to rebuild them as brand-new houses and then we offered them to families to rent for two years while they take classes in financial education, home ownership, one-on-one spiritual education, parenting classes and marriage classes. After two years, we’ll sell you that house at half of its appraised value.” Home Again has rebuilt five homes in three years.

Its efforts aligned with the same sentiments that Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley was striving to realize in the ALICE area. In December 2022, GFPB held three groundbreakings, one being at 33rd Avenue and Plum Street.

At that time, they were recognizing the Fay Jones School of Architecture at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville designs of the three homes that would be constructed in that area qualifying for full financing through Simmons Bank.

Nearly a year later, however, those plans have changed and Watley said he was taken aback, knowing what was planned then and what is actually happening now.

“We were here a while ago breaking ground and we had a totally different plan for what we were going to do here,” Watley said. “We were working with the University of Arkansas School of Design at that time and we were looking for them to design an affordable product for families and just being honest, we never could get there.” According to Watley, the design of the homes was too expensive to build. “We had to go back to the drawing board,” he said. “I’m just thankful for FBT and all of these groups that have donated because they have lowered the cost and the ability to be able to make this project happen.” Watley recalled his first meeting with Scott Ray, FBT Bank’s executive director of banking and community outreach, and said Ray was excited about being a part of the ALICE initiative, but because FBT was already doing something similar it didn’t work out.

“I went to visit him about the ALICE initiative and he was really excited about it, but it didn’t work out the way he and I envisioned it to by lowering the qualifying credit score because they were already doing something similar, but I’m so thankful that he and their bank is now part of this process because we’re in an ALICE zone,” Watley said. “They’ve found their way to contribute to the program and be part of this.” Watley said with Simmons Bank lowering its qualifying credit score, FBT giving construction loans for the qualifiers to get new homes and PBURA having the ability to acquire land, all are required pieces to the puzzle.

He also said the Neighborhood Enhancement Act offered by the city allows PBURA to provide $20,000 at closing to the homeowner.

“All of this is about affordability and its many pieces to this puzzle to make it happen but to put all of this together it takes a team,” Watley said. “It is not easy work, but on this opportunity, Rob and his crew are one of the ones taking advantage of that $20,000 opportunity, so when they sell the home they can get what they need and the homebuyer gets what they need.” Watley said it’s going to cost more than six figures to build the three homes and while they are excited about working with Home Again Pine Bluff, the agency looks forward to other future partnerships.



