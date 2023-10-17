Hutchinson behind other Republican presidential candidates in campaign cash

WASHINGTON -- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson raised nearly $640,000 during the third quarter of this year as the Arkansan continues his White House bid.

The Hutchinson presidential campaign filed its quarterly report with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday, the first report since the Republican National Committee began its presidential debate series in August. Hutchinson participated in the first debate in Milwaukee but failed to qualify for the second event in Simi Valley, Calif.

The campaign, Asa for America, reported to have raised $639,851.43 between July 1 and Sept. 30 with more than $325,000 in cash on hand. Asa for America did not report any debt or personal contributions from the former governor.

A spokesperson with Hutchinson's campaign was unavailable for comment.

Hutchinson's finances lag behind the numbers of other Republican presidential candidates. Former President Donald Trump -- the current front-runner for the Republican nomination -- has $37.5 million in cash on hand after raising $24.5 million during the three-month span. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has remained Trump's closest primary opponent, reported $12.3 million in cash on hand.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott had $11.6 million and $13.3 million in their respective reserves at the end of the quarter.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had $4.2 million, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie banked $3.9 million, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum had $2.3 million. Former Vice President Mike Pence ended the period with $1.2 million on hand.

President Joe Biden's campaign reported $32.2 million on hand after the recent quarter.

Hutchinson has struggled to gain momentum as Trump has maintained his lead over the pack. Hutchinson has attempted to bill himself as the anti-Trump option, citing the former president's refusal to accept the 2020 presidential election results. Trump's lead among Republicans has shown no signs of changing despite four criminal cases involving the former president's business dealings, suspected concealment of classified documents, and accusations of interfering in the last presidential election.

After Hutchinson missed the Sept. 27 debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, he set a goal of increasing his polling numbers to 4% in an early primary state before Thanksgiving, saying reaching such a mark would be a sign he could "remain competitive and in contention for either Caucus Day or Primary Day."

To qualify for the third presidential debate on Nov. 8 in Miami, candidates must reach 4% in two national polls or a national poll and two polls from the early primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. Candidates must additionally have 70,000 or more unique donors with 200 contributors from 20 states or territories.

Hutchinson has only managed to reach 1% in some national polls and surveys of the early primary states.

Hutchinson officially filed for the New Hampshire Republican Primary last week once the filing period opened, becoming the first major Republican candidate to take such a step to get on the ballot.

"For over 100 years, New Hampshire has served as the first in the nation primary where they have been responsible for interviewing presidential candidates and narrowing the field for the rest of the nation," Hutchinson said last Wednesday. "Today, I am honoring that tradition by filing my candidacy for the New Hampshire Primary Election."