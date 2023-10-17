Cody Hardin, 30, was charged with kidnapping and impersonating a police officer after he claimed he was an off-duty officer with two juveniles detained for "suspicious activity," using a Dodge Charger "that shared a resemblance to a police vehicle" to take the children, James City County, Va., police said in a news release.

Daniel Giannattasio, 32, of Long Beach, Calif., was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale of psilocybin mushrooms after police say he supplied drugs that resulted in overdoses of five people, four of whom were hospitalized.

Szabolcs Fekete, a financial crime expert who was fired by Citibank after claiming a two-sandwich lunch on expenses, lost his wrongful-termination lawsuit due to Fekete's failure to "make a full and frank disclosure" that he shared the lunch with his partner who traveled with him, Employment Judge Caroline Illing ruled.

Paschal Morlino, a Benedictine monk in Baltimore, "is no longer permitted to celebrate Mass or engage in public ministry in the Archdiocese," a statement read, after the archdiocese decided to dismiss the monk.

Ed Currie, owner of the hot pepper sauce company PuckerButt, broke his world record with a pepper that's three times hotter than the Carolina Reaper, Pepper X, which provides "immediate brutal heat," he said, and has an average of 2.69 million Scoville Heat Units.

Ephrem Nguyen, former postmaster in Danburry, Conn., pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud after admitting to defrauding the U.S. Postal Service of nearly $875,000 in a scheme involving cash bribes, misuse of USPS credit cards and demands for free personal vehicle repairs.

Laphonza Butler, newly appointed U.S. senator of California, wrote on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, that she "tested positive for covid-19 & am experiencing mild symptoms."

Aine Davis, 39, who was convicted in Turkey of being part of the Islamic State group, pleaded guilty in British court to having a firearm for terrorism purpose and two charges of funding terrorism between 2013-14.

Daniel Walter, 54, who was last seen near a dead sheriff's deputy's house on the day of the killing, was arrested in Curry County Ore., on suspicion of murdering the Crescent City, Calif., law enforcement agent.