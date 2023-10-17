Jonesboro man arrested Monday after shooting injured one person

Jaquan Dent, 21, of Jonesboro was arrested around 9 a.m. Monday in connection to a shooting that injured one person, according to police.

He has been charged with first-degree battery and aggravated assault, Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the police department, said.

She said early Tuesday that the 22-year-old man who was shot had been shot in his leg and that she did not have an update on his condition.

The victim was brought to a hospital to be treated for the wound just before 4 a.m. Monday, and the crime scene was found near the 1900 block of W. Matthews Ave., police said.