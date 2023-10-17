Jordan woos GOP in quest for speakership

WASHINGTON -- With a push by allies of Donald Trump, far-right firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan appeared Monday to be shoring up support to become U.S. House speaker, winning over reluctant Republicans who have few options left two weeks after Kevin McCarthy's ouster.

One by one, Jordan, the hard-charging Judiciary Committee chairman, has been peeling off detractors who have viewed the Ohio Republican as too extreme. A major pressure campaign from Trump allies including Steve Bannon and Fox News' Sean Hannity has helped build support.

But today's scheduled floor vote could turn into a showdown as remaining holdouts refuse to back Jordan. After a private late-night meeting at the Capitol turned into a venting session of angry Republicans, he acknowledged: "We've got a few more people to talk to, listen to."

"The American people deserve to have their Congress and House of Representatives working, and you can't have that happen until you get a speaker," Jordan said after the Monday night meeting.

The political climb has been steep for Jordan, a former outsider and a founding member of the right-flank Freedom Caucus who is now just votes away from a seat central to U.S power. House Republicans have watched their majority control of the chamber descend into chaos since McCarthy's sudden removal from the job Oct. 3. All House business has ground to a halt.

To seize the gavel, Jordan will need almost the full majority of his colleagues behind him in a House floor vote, while Democrats are certain to back their own nominee, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. A handful of holdouts remain.

Jordan fell more than 50 votes short during internal party voting last Fridayafter Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the party's first nominee to replace McCarthy, abandoned his own nomination bid after failing to unify the Republicans.

Jordan can rely on Trump's backing as well as pressure on colleagues from an army of grass-roots activists who recognize him from cable news and his fiery performances at committee hearings. Republicans say it will be hard for rank-and-file lawmakers to oppose him in a public floor vote.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who engineered McCarthy's ouster by a handful of hardliners, publicly praised each lawmaker who has flipped to Jordan's column -- and berated those who have not.

"Thank you Rep. Ann Wagner!" Gaetz posted on social media, after the Missouri Republican announced her support.

Wagner said she and Jordan had spoken Monday morning at length, "and he has allayed my concerns about keeping the government open with conservative funding, the need for strong border security, our need for consistent international support in times of war and unrest."

Others also announced their support, including House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers of Alabama. Picking up those two backers, Jordan said earlier Monday, was "really big."

Still, it could take multiple rounds during House floor voting scheduled to start at noon today because several Republicans are refusing to back Jordan. With the House Republican majority narrowly held at 221-212, he can only afford to lose a few votes to reach the 217 majority threshold if there are no absences.

One holdout, Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, said Jordan's role in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and his refusal to admit that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election remained an issue.

"I'm going to have a conversation with Jim and talk to him about my concerns," Buck said.

"Jim, at some point, if he's going to lead this conference during the presidential election cycle and particularly in a presidential election year ... is going to have to be strong and say Donald Trump didn't win the election and we need to move forward."

Ahead of the House Republican conference meeting Monday evening, Rep. Rick Crawford, of Jonesboro, shared his support for a Jordan speakership.

"I look forward to voting for Jim Jordan to be our next speaker tomorrow," Crawford stated on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. "I hope this brings stability and lets us refocus on reducing government spending, securing the border and supporting Israel against Hamas terrorists."

When CNN's Kate Bolduan asked Rep. Steve Womack, a Rogers Republican, if he would support Jordan, Womack said, "You'll know how I vote when I vote."

Womack backed House Majority Steve Scalise, R-La., over Jordan after the House ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Womack voiced concerns about Jordan's opposition to last month's spending plan to avoid a government shutdown. Womack is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee.

"Nobody in America can get 217 [votes] right now out of the Republican conference," he said. "If that becomes apparent to everybody, then at some point in time, we're going to have to work across the aisle [and] try to figure out what it is going to take for us to be able to get a speaker elected and get the ball rolling in Congress once again."

A spokesperson for Rep. Bruce Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs, said the congressman will make his decision regarding Jordan known when the full House considers the candidacy.

The office of Rep. French Hill, a Little Rock Republican, did not return a request for comment before the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's publishing deadline Monday.

Hill, an ally of McCarthy, told C-SPAN's "Washington Journal" that he supported Jordan over Scalise during last week's speakership endeavors, but would have backed Scalise on the House floor.

'INSURRECTIONIST'

Democrats have decried the far-right shift calling Jordan the leader of the chaos wing of the GOP.

The Democratic whip, Rep. Katherine Clark, said her party is trying to stop Republicans from putting "an insurrectionist in the speaker's chair."

Jordan has been a top Trump ally, particularly during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by the former president's backers trying to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Biden. Days later, Trump awarded Jordan a Medal of Freedom.

"Jim Jordan is an insurrectionist who has no place being second in line to the presidency," said Michael Fanone, a former District of Columbia police officer who was wounded fighting the mob on Jan. 6. "This is a very dark time for our democracy and should serve as a wakeup call to all Americans that we can never take our democracy for granted."

Jordan, who visited some lawmakers' offices Monday, has been a staunch defender of Trump as the former president faces four separate indictments, including allegations of election fraud in the runup to the Jan. 6 attack.

Now the Republican Party's frontrunner to challenge Biden in the 2024 election, Trump backed Jordan to replace McCarthy early on and was working against Scalise's nomination last week.

Tensions remained high among Republicans ahead of voting. Rank-and-file Republicans are exhausted by the internal party infighting with no other work being done in Congress.

Some Republicans resent being pressured by Jordan's allies and say they are being threatened with primary opponents if they don't support him as speaker. One aide said their office received an email from Hannity's team pushing Jordan.

Others are simply upset at the way the whole process has dragged out. "I think we still need conversations," said Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa.

Jordan also faces questions about his past. Some years ago, Jordan denied allegations from former wrestlers during his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University who accused him of knowing about claims that they were inappropriately groped by an Ohio doctor. Jordan has said he was never aware of any abuse.

Gaetz, on Bannon's podcast Monday, said purging the party of those who don't support Trump's vision could be the "greatest blessing" to come from the weeks since McCarthy's ouster.

Holdout Republicans are wary of promoting Jordan at a time of major challenges for the country. Congress must fund the government by Nov. 17 or risk a federal shutdown, and the White House is asking lawmakers to provide supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel in the wars abroad.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking, Farnoush Amiri and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press and by Alex Thomas of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

FILE - Newly-elected members of the House pose for a group photo on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2006. Top row, from left are, Hank Johnson, D-Ga., Nick Lampson, D-Texas, Peter Roskam, R-Ill., and Joe Donnelly, D-Ind. Bottom row, from left: Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Keith Ellison, D-Minn., Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Adrian Smith, R-Neb., Heath Shuler, D-N.C., and Michele Bachmann, R-Minn. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)



Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, arrives as House Republicans meet behind closed doors to try to unite around him as their new nominee for speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A floor vote that could turn into a showdown is set for midday Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks with reporters following a closed door meeting with House Republicans as he looks for decisive support to become speaker, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. A floor vote that could turn into a showdown is set for midday Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)



FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speak to reporters after a hearing investigating former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

