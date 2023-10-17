Lady Lions split matches on the road

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff volleyball team split a pair of road matches Sunday and Monday.

UAPB (4-18, 2-6 SWAC) defeated Alcorn State on Sunday for what was its second-straight win before falling Monday night at Southern.

UAPB 3, Alcorn State 1

LORMAN, Miss. -- UAPB won its first SWAC road game this season Sunday, defeating Alcorn State 25-13, 14-25, 25-21, 25-15.

The Lady Lions, coming off a home sweep of Mississippi Valley State, won their fourth-straight set in a dominant first. Alcorn (1-12, 1-6) turned the tables to take the second before UAPB finished out the four-set victory.

Zykia Jones led UAPB with 20 kills and 16 digs. Anaiah Jordan had 17 assists and 12 digs, while Camille Johnson had 18 digs.

Southern 3, UAPB 0

BATON ROUGE -- UAPB fell 28-26, 25-12, 25-20 at Southern in its last road match before starting a three-match homestand Wednesday.

Southern (5-11, 3-5) had set point at 24-22 in the first set, but UAPB fought back by scoring 3 straight points. Southern fought off two UAPB set points before closing out the win. The Lady Jaguars sprinted past UAPB in the second before finishing the sweep in a more competitive third.

Jones finished with 8 kills and 10 digs. Jordan had 11 assists, followed by Lyla Jones with 10. Johnson led with 12 digs.