More respect, please

Gov. Sarah Sanders said Thursday in a written statement that the "Supreme Court ruling in favor of the LEARNS Act is a historic victory for Arkansas parents, teachers, and students, and a crushing defeat for the partisan extremists [my emphasis] who tried to undermine our kids' futures."

Once again I feel attacked and ridiculed for not seeing things exactly as the governor sees it. If you are not with her, you are her enemy and she calls you names just for seeing things differently than her. That is what is so upsetting about her leadership.

I am a citizen of Arkansas and deserve to be treated with more respect than name-calling. This is not the first time as she does it every time she speaks of anybody in the opposition of her demands.

WILLIAM WYATT

Cabot

Part of the solution

Mr. French Hill, with the House in chaos, our very democracy and Constitution are in serious jeopardy. It is up to you and other sensible, moderate Republicans to courageously say: The former president lost the 2020 election. He provoked an insurrection in a mad attempt to stay in power. People died as a result. A small extremist group of his supporters in the House are still following his orders.

You have the responsibility to ensure none of them become speaker. Insist that a moderate be voted into the speakership. You can be a part of the solution. Tell the truth. Say it loud. Say it often.

He lost.

The "wannabe" emperor is still a clear and present danger to our nation and the world. His hateful rhetoric, lies, and distorted worldview play into the hands of terrorists and dictators across the planet. It gravely concerns our allies. You know full well the extremists in Congress who bow to him are undermining our Constitution. You and other true conservative House Republicans have a duty to save our democracy.

It is time for bipartisanship. Ensure a moderate who would be acceptable to the majority of both sides is elected speaker of the people's House.

TERI PATRICK

Little Rock

Her custom soapbox

Empress Sarah should recognize that every time she appears publicly standing behind that lectern in the future it will be an invitation for those her administrative staff have labeled "keyboard warriors" to call attention to the magnitude of the vanity she demonstrated in ordering a custom-made $19,000 soapbox.

Given the publicity surrounding the lectern, the best thing Empress Sarah can say at this point is mea culpa. Following that, the wisest move she can make is to let the lectern gather dust in a closet some place far away from her and the Capitol building.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville

On parental choice

Sen. Dan Sullivan's piece in Sunday's Perspective section is a welcome breath of fresh air from the vitriolic gas spouted in the letters section the past month or so.

I'll focus on the subject of education in Arkansas, namely, that our current system is providing very little of it. A constant barrage of F-rated schools, below-grade-level performances in, well, everything, is apparently somehow supported by the letter-writers. Ever-increasing dollars to the existing calcified, unresponsive system: So you think that's OK? Excellent teachers disheartened watching bad ones keep their jobs, get pay increases, and never be fired as administrators and teachers' union bosses make excuses? All this occurs while the good teachers are painted with the same brush as the bad. Must be agonizing; why stay in the profession?

So along comes parental choice, now advanced by roughly half of the states in the U.S. Opponents seem dead-set against this, the first meaningful effort in recent decades to promise real change. Gosh, isn't competition in a free market what made America the most vibrant economy in the world? Opponents whine that some schools will be hurt, even closed; should we have kept the buggy-whip shops open when the automobile took over? Economists call it "creative destruction": an old one closes, and a new and better one opens (and so goes the new one if it doesn't perform).

It's said the better-off will get more than the less well-off from their vouchers; but at least the less well-off can choose a better school for their kids, and break them free from the lifetime consequences of being three grade levels behind in reading. It's argued that people from out of state are being brought in. Of course; why put back into place the same folks mired in the current failed system? Let's get somebody who's done parental-choice vouchers already. Who cares from where?

I say thank you to the governor and the Ledge for innovation, for thinking outside the box, for having the thick skin to stand up to the nattering whiners. Go forward with heads held high.

PETE MARVIN

Little Rock

Accomplishing nada

Recent/current events in the U.S. House of Representatives bring to mind a time-waster/toy sold in this country. It appeared most often as a small box which had an on/off toggle switch on its top. When flipped to "on," the switch activated a mechanism which caused a hand to emerge from the box and flip the switch to "off." The hand would then be returned to its former place inside the box.

No work was done, nothing was accomplished, but it provided jobs and hours of employment.

DENNIS A. BERRY

Bryant