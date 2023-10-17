Low Mississippi River blocking access to the Arkansas River

The Mississippi River is so low that barges can't access the Arkansas River at Montgomery Point Lock and Dam, said Bryan Day, Executive Director of the Port of Little Rock, in an email Tuesday to the port's board of directors.

Day said the Corp of Engineers has a dredge at the lock and dam site and a second dredge is on the way to help clear the channel so that some tows can access the Arkansas River.

In a navigation notice posted earlier this month, the Corps of Engineers warned tow pilots that the navigation channel on the Arkansas River at Montgomery Point was less than 9 feet, "is less than 100-ft wide and is not in a straight line."

"As a result, mariners with vessels and/or tows drafting greater than 7-ft. are advised to await guidance from Montgomery Point Lock and Dam Operators before attempting to transit the area and to expect significant delays," the notice said.

"Also, mariners with over 7-ft. draft should plan to limit tows to 1-barge wide and no longer than 3-barges long OR no greater than 70-ft in width and 1-barge long as they transit the area," the notice said.

The notice advised mariners to expect low water conditions to continue until the Mississippi River rises, or until the second dredge, expected to arrive on October 21, completes work in the area.

The Mississippi River reached a record low level at Memphis earlier this month and the low water has slowed barge traffic.