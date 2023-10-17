Lyon College dental, vet schools in Little Rock take step forward, following city board approval

The Little Rock Board of Directors approved a revised planned office development Tuesday that allows the Lyon College dental and veterinarian schools to be established at the Heifer International complex.

There was no opposition from the city directors, who took a voice vote as part of grouped items on the meeting agenda.

The veterinary and dental schools will comprise Lyon College’s Institute of Health Sciences. Pending various accreditations, the college hopes to begin offering classes for both schools next year or in 2025. In May 2022, Lyon College officials announced OneHealth Education Group, a partner in the Institute of Health Sciences endeavor with the college, would purchase downtown Little Rock’s Heifer International campus to house the veterinary and dental schools.

The plan approved Tuesday by the Little Rock Board of Directors entails the construction of a handful of new buildings—one each for the dental and veterinary schools, as well as a pair of parking decks and a Student Center that will be an expansion of an existing building — along with the renovation of two floors of the existing Heifer Headquarters Building.

Earlier this month, the college released proposed site plans developed in coordination with OneHealth, Cromwell Architects Engineers, and Moses Tucker Partners. The plans can be downloaded at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UCt9eQ0qiGO0VqAxroskV1rjE_rnXtsK/view.



