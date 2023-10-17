FOOTBALL

Fields suffered thumb injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will likely miss at least one game because of a dislocated right thumb, Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. Eberflus said it's "doubtful" Fields plays this week when the Bears (1-5) host the Las Vegas Raiders after he was injured in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie Tyson Bagent figures to start in his place. Eberflus also said the Bears hired former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow as a defensive analyst, filling a position created after former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned last month. Fields was hurt on Chicago's first possession of the third quarter against Minnesota. He seemed to land awkwardly on his hand trying to throw the ball away while getting sacked by Danielle Hunter. An X-ray showed no fractures.

Bills' RB Harris injured

Bills running back Damien Harris was released from the hospital on Monday, a day after hurting his neck while being tackled in the second quarter of Buffalo's win over the New York Giants.Coach Sean McDermott said Harris is resting at home and doing what he called, "as well as could be expected." McDermott said Harris sustained a sprained neck and is in the concussion protocol. McDermott also said quarterback Josh Allen is experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder, but expects him to be OK. Allen was hurt in the second quarter, but resumed playing and had tests taken following the game and again on Monday. Harris' injury provided a scare as he was motionless for several minutes on the turf following a 1-yard gain in which his helmet appeared to strike linebacker Bobby Okereke's right shoulder.

Rams cornerback arrested

Los Angeles Rams starting cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Los Angeles County jail inmate records indicate Kendrick was arrested after a traffic stop in Hollywood, several hours after the Rams' 26-9 victory over Arizona at SoFi Stadium. The second-year pro from Georgia played 68 snaps against the Cardinals and had two tackles. TMZ reported that officers found a gun and marijuana in Kendrick's car. Rams Coach Sean McVay said Monday afternoon that the team and the NFL were aware of Kendrick's arrest. Kendrick was booked at 2:14 a.m., and there was no record of his release by mid-afternoon.

Colts' QB may have surgery

Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts are still mulling their options to help the rookie quarterback recover from a right shoulder injury, including potentially season-ending surgery. Coach Shane Steichen said Monday a final decision has neither been made nor was imminent. "Obviously, we want to do what's best for him and this organization moving forward," he said when asked whether the team is prioritizing Richardson's long-term health over a quick return. "Like I said, we'll make that decision when the time is right. We're still evaluating that process." Richardson missed his second game of the season Sunday at Jacksonville, but he traveled with the team and wore a sling to protect his throwing shoulder while watching Indy's loss from the sideline. He was injured on the end of a short first-half run against Tennessee the previous week. After going to the ground awkwardly, he stayed down for several minutes before walking slowly to the team's medical tent, his right shoulder drooping. Richardson did not return to that 23-16 victory and went on injured reserve last week, a move that will keep him out at least three more weeks.

BASEBALL

Giants consider female skipper

Alyssa Nakken, who became the first woman to coach on the field in a major league game when she worked first base for San Francisco in April 2022, has interviewed for the Giants managerial vacancy. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed Sunday night that Nakken had gone through a first-round interview last week. The Athletic first reported Nakken had interviewed for the job. Her husband, Robert, announced in August on social media the coach is expecting the couple's first child -- a girl -- on Feb. 9. Zaidi has said he hopes to find a new manager by the start of free agency to replace Gabe Kapler, fired with three days remaining in the season. He was 295-248 over three-plus seasons, with the Giants winning a franchise-record 107 games and edging the 106-win Dodgers for the NL West title in 2021 before missing the playoffs the last two seasons. The Giants finished 79-83 this season after going 81-81 in 2022. They were held to two or fewer runs in each of their final eight games. The 33-year-old Nakken, a softball star at Sacramento State from 2009-2012, has been a coach on the Giants staff since Kapler hired her in January 2020.

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR reverses Blaney's DQ

NASCAR on Monday rescinded Ryan Blaney's disqualification at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when series officials found a problem with the template used during post-race inspection. The reversal restored Blaney's sixth-place finish from Sunday's race, which had been stripped hours after the checkered flag for an alleged illegal front shock on his Ford. The disqualification dropped Blaney to last in the race and would have crippled his championship chances. Blaney went from last in the round-of-eight field to seventh, but his deficit below the cutline was reduced significantly. NASCAR did not reveal what about the template used in the inspection led to the initial disqualification.

BASKETBALL

Guard may miss WNBA Game 4

Chelsea Gray's status for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals is still unclear. The Las Vegas Aces guard was injured in Game 3 on Sunday midway through the fourth quarter. The Aces canceled an optional shootaround Monday less than an hour before it was supposed to begin. Gray left in the fourth quarter of Las Vegas' 87-73 loss to New York with what Coach Becky Hammon said was probably a foot injury. She had to be helped back to the locker room and appeared to be in a lot of pain. Gray, who is averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 assists in the playoffs this year, has been durable throughout her time with Las Vegas since joining the team as a free agent in 2021, missing only one game.

HOCKEY

Seattle forward sidelined

The Seattle Kraken will be without Brandon Tanev for at least a month after the forward sustained a lower body injury in last week's season opener against Vegas. The Kraken announced Monday that Tanev will miss four-to-six weeks. Tanev was hurt on a hit by Vegas' Brett Howden, which resulted in a match penalty for an "illegal hit to the head," and a two game suspension. Tanev buckled due to the hit and fell awkwardly with his left leg pinned underneath him as he fell to the ice.