100 YEARS AGO

Oct. 17, 1923

CONWAY — Exhibits entered in the Arkansas state fair at Little Rock by negro farmers and club member of Faulkner county won high honors in their class. The Faulkner entries brought first prize for county exhibits, second place on the corn exhibit, and first and 2nd places for sweet potatoes. E. T. Martin, county agent reported today the success of the Faulkner counties in the contest.

50 YEARS AGO

Oct. 17, 1973

m The Little Rock Board of Directors made what Community Development Director Don R. Venhaus termed an important policy decision Tuesday night by rejecting an application to allow commercial development on Baseline road. The vote was 3 to 3. A petition to have the north west corner of Baseline Road and Verbena Drive zoned for development of a coin laundry, drug store and convenience grocery failed to receive the required majority vote of the Board.

25 YEARS AGO

Oct. 17, 1998

PARAGOULD — The Greene County Rescue Squad won’t accept nearly $10,000 raised from a benefit concert by the rock band Jackyl on Monday near Paragould. Rescue-squad members said they didn’t want to be associated with the Atlanta band whose singer has often exposed himself during performances, though he didn’t during the Greene County event. Curtis Davenport, the squad’s chief, said members didn’t learn that the concert would benefit the rescue squad until hearing an announcement on Jonesboro radio station KDEZ-FM, 100.5, the concert’s sponsor. “We never had anything to do with it,” Davenport said. “We weren’t asked about it. A lot of people were reading into it that we were sponsoring the show.” Davenport said the rescue squad, celebrating its 15th anniversary today in Paragould, has a volunteer staff and operates on $12,000 to $15,000 donated or raised yearly.

10 YEARS AGO

Oct. 17, 2013

m Forest Park, Gibbs, Otter Creek and Roberts elementary schools will be the first schools in the Little Rock School District to receive laptop computers for each fourth- and fifth-grader, starting in January, district leaders announced Tuesday. The district will expand its 1-to-1 laptop-to-pupil program at the four pilot program schools to fourth-and fifth-graders in all district elementary schools over two years. Children will be able to take the laptops home with them daily, giving them the opportunity to use the devices for learning at any time, according to district leaders.



