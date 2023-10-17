OTHERS SAY: The U.S. House: Self-interested buffoonery

As House Republicans fiddle while the world burns, some grownups in the Senate have thankfully moved to fill the leadership void.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) led a bipartisan group of senators to Israel to show support for the nation in the wake of the brutal Hamas terror attack. The move sends a clear message that the United States stands with its staunch ally in the Middle East.

The agenda included discussions of how the United States can provide aid to Israel "on all fronts," a spokesperson for the majority leader noted.

That assistance must also include a commitment to assuring Israel that the United States won't exert covert pressure on the nation to de-escalate its response or scale back what appears to be a certain invasion of Gaza. That would be a huge mistake and only reward Hamas' actions.

It's urgent that holdout House Republicans end their circular firing squad and compromise on a candidate for speaker. Until that happens, any assistance will remain stalled in the lower chamber, a victim of petty grievances and foolish intransigence. The gravity of the situation in the Middle East requires courageous statesmanship, not self-interested buffoonery.