Little Rock police are searching for a man wanted for battery and endangering the welfare of a minor in an incident involving a gun and three victims, one of them who was shot.

Deauntae Eason, 30, of 3503 W. 11th St in Little Rock, is the suspect in the event that happened early Thursday morning.

According to a police report, officers responded to an apartment at 23 Dover Drive just after 1 a.m. for a “shooting just occurred” call.

Upon their arrival, officers found Jermye Smith, 28, with a gunshot wound in in his upper left leg. Smith told officers he did not remember what happened that resulted in him being shot.

Officers then questioned the second victim, Breiyunna Doby, 22, who is Smith’s girlfriend.

Doby said she and Eason had been in a verbal argument when Eason, who had a gray and black handgun in one hand, punched her in the lip with the other when he became upset.





Doby said that she had been holding her 2-year-old son when Eason struck her.

According to Doby, when Smith got up to see what the commotion was about, Eason shot at him two to three times, wounding his leg.

Eason then fled the location in an unknown direction.

After Smith was taken to a hospital for treatment, officers circulated the area for Eason, but were unsuccessful.

Eason is wanted on battery charges in the first and third degree and a second-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

