Practice for LRAFB air show will increase noise level in area beginning Thursday

The skies are about to get a little bit louder over Central Arkansas this week.

If you hear anything that sounds like a rocket flying through the air in the next few days, there's no need to fear.

It's likely just some of the planes arriving or practicing for this weekend's Thunder Over the Rock air show, which is being held Saturday and Sunday at Little Rock Air Force Base after a five-year hiatus.

The base issued an advisory Tuesday that Central Arkansas residents should anticipate an increase in noise levels beginning Thursday as practice flights will begin then for the two-day show, which will include six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ F‐16 Fighting Falcons and the F‐35 Lightning II.

The Thunderbirds themselves -- which make up the U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron -- are scheduled to arrive in the area Thursday.

The Thunderbirds and F-35 travel at considerably faster speeds and are much louder than the turbo‐prop C‐130 Hercules aircraft that call Central Arkansas home.

The arrival of the Thunderbirds may be witnessed by Arkansans as they fly over some Central Arkansas landmarks, such as Pinnacle Mountain and the Arkansas State Capitol.

The squad of planes will perform on both days of the free air show.

Air show performances begin at 10 a.m. each day and are scheduled to run until 2:40 p.m., at which time the Thunderbirds demonstration will begin to cap off the day’s activities.



