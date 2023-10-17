Richardson fights way to semis

The conditions Tuesday weren't conducive to comfort during the opening day of the High School Overall Tennis Tournament, but try telling that to Jonesboro's Ethan Richardson.

The senior looked plenty comfortable during his match against Shiloh Christian's Gabe Clevenger.

Richardson's serve made a huge difference as he rolled into today's boys singles semifinals with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

Although temperatures hovered in the low to mid 60s and winds were a bit on the breezy side, the weather wasn't a big enough issue to keep the defending champion from continuing his winning ways.

"The wind was definitely a factor at times," said Richardson, who also cruised to the Class 6A state singles title last week. "But to be honest, I felt like the cooler temperatures helped, too. It felt pretty good out there compared to the heat that we've been playing in."

Another reigning boys titlist from last year's tournament breezed their way into the championship rounds with relatively easy victories.

Bentonville's Boyce Reed and Santiago Aguirre inched closer to defending their boys doubles crown after they beat Clinton's Sam Brown and Trammell Hastings 6-0, 6-1. The two, who received an opening-round bye, advanced to today's semifinals, where they will face Mountain Home's Finley Chafin and Pierce Blackmon, who knocked off Oliver Wise and Brian Wooming of Haas Hall Fayetteville 6-3, 6-3 earlier in the day. The other semifinal will feature Fayetteville's Spencer Holloway and Jacob Nordin, last year's runner-up, against Class 5A champions Brandon Nguyen and Nicco Duina of Pulaski Academy.

Also, Little Rock Central's tandem of Caroline Lasley and Khushi Patil stayed on track to make it back to the final after storming past Searcy's Haley Tancinco and Avery Tranum 6-1, 6-0 in the second round of girls doubles play. The Lady Tigers' duo, who were runner-up to Haas Hall Fayetteville's Naya Kessman and Leena Cashman in 2022, won every point of the final game, including the deciding one when a return shot accidentally ricocheted off one of their opponent's racket and into the net.

Lasley and Patil will battle Pulaski Academy's Jaymie Angtuaco and Danna Homsi for the right to play for the championship for the second year in a row. The four played a year ago in the semifinals, with Lasley and Patil winning 6-3, 6-2. The survivors of that match will meet either Bentonville's Glennah Langford and Kavya Kurichety or Haas Hall Fayetteville's Sydney Turner and Brooke Meek.

There will also be a new girls singles champion. Stella de Vera, who reached last year's final, will take on Joe T. Robinson's Zayla Ware in the semifinals after knocking off Valley View's Hannah Hyneman 6-3, 6-0. Robinson advanced by outlasting Little Rock Parkview's Emmory Simmons 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Caroline Jones of North Little Rock and Kessman also reached the semifinal round.

Richardson made it to the semifinals during his sophomore year in doubles action with Carson Fowler in 2020. In 2021, the twosome took it a step further by clinching a berth in the final before losing in straight sets, but Richardson has flourished even more in singles competition.

The hard-hitting righthander has won the past two crowns in the state's largest classification and could be on his way to capturing his second consecutive overall title if he continues to play the way he did against Clevenger.

Richardson was nearly flawless in the opening set, where he lost only a handful of points while benefiting from an effective first serve. He ran out to a 3-0 lead in the second frame until Clevenger battled back from 40-15 down to take the game following extended rallies at deuce.

Still, Richardson broke the Shiloh Christian standout on the next game and later grabbed a 5-1 lead after a Clevenger return sailed long before finishing things off on an unforced error.

"I try to treat matches the same, almost like every other match," Richardson said. "I don't ever take anything for granted and try to enjoy being out here. But to win always feels great, and hopefully, I can keep it going."