Run dirt trails, howl at hootenanny

Hike visits waterfall

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike at Kings River Falls on Monday. This is a 4.5-mile out and back hike and bushwack. All hikers are welcome. Interested hikers should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for more details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Hootenanny in the hollow

Ozark Natural Science Center's Bear Hollow Hootenanny fundraiser is Friday through Sunday at the center, 1905 Madison 1305, north of Huntsville and adjacent to the Madison County Wildlife Management Area.

Several bands will perform including Trout Fishing in America, Ashtyn Barbaree, 1-oz. Jig and Still on the Hill. Activities include hikes to Teakettle Falls and Kings River Overlook, a dance party and outdoor yoga. Visit www.onsc.us for tickets and information.

Native plants discussed

Caven Clark, retired cultural resource management specialist for the National Park Service, will present a free program about native plants of the Ozarks, particularly the Buffalo National River area, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. The talk is at the south campus of North Arkansas College in Harrison. Clark will discuss how the science and art of recovering, identifying and interpreting the significance of various historical plant species is important to the region.

Fort Smith on foot

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Oct. 25 in Fort Smith. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Wyndham Fort Smith, 700 Rogers Ave.

Participants will choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. The route takes in the national historic site grounds where some of the points of interest are the Trail of Tears overlook along the Arkansas River, reconstructed gallows, museums and the downtown area.

Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Go for the gravel

Chinkapin Hollow gravel bike race will be held Oct. 28 at Lake Wedington Recreation Area on Arkansas 16 west of Fayetteville. Races of 109, 63 and 42 miles will take place mostly on unpaved roads in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Some sections of U.S. Forest Service roads that are normally off limits to cyclists will be open for the race. All races start and finish at Lake Wedington.

A post-race party with food and beverages will be at the finish. Go to www.chinkapinhollow.com for information and registration.

Trails test runners

Bentonville Dirt Circus, a trail running event for pro trail runners and all trail-running enthusiasts, is set for Nov. 17-18 in Bentonville. The event offers 5- and 10-kilometer races, a 1-kilometer run for kids, virtual races and a running expo. Rush Running Company, Visit Bentonville and UltraSignup are hosting the event.

A $10,000 prize purse is offered for the 10-kilometer race to attract professional trail runners as their end-of-season race. Visit the UltraSignup website for information and registration.