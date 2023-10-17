Sanders’ status still uncertain

RAZORBACK REPORT By Tom Murphy and Bob Holt

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said on Monday he wasn't sure when star tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders might return to action as he continues to deal with a left knee injury.

Sanders has not been 100% since suffering swelling in his knee following the Razorbacks' season-opening win against Western Carolina.

"I don't know," Pittman said when asked if he knew when Sanders would return or if he's done for the season. "I really don't. He's not going to play Saturday. I really don't know. It just depends on how he feels and the progression of his rehab."

Sanders missed three games after experiencing the swelling, then returned for losses against Texas A&M and Ole Miss before not traveling to last week's 24-21 setback at No. 11 Alabama.

Sanders, an offensive captain, spoke to reporters after last Tuesday's practice, when it seemed he was on track to make the trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"Not really too much forcing the issue," Sanders said when asked if he was trying to do too much. "It's God's plan. Of course, I didn't know I was going to go through the situation I'm going through. Who knows the next route of everything? I'm just leaving it in God's hands and just with this football team as well."

Coming off an All-SEC season in 2022 in which he rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns, Sanders has struggled behind the Razorbacks' rebuilding offensive line.

The 6-2, 242-pound junior rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opener and has managed 91 yards on 34 carries in his three games.

Pittman was asked when he found out Sanders would not be available to travel to Alabama.

"I think I found out on Tuesday, or maybe Wednesday ... that he wasn't confident in his knee yet," Pittman said.

Sanders was not spotted at Monday's practice on the fields adjacent to Walker Pavilion.

Junior AJ Green, the team rushing leader with 239 yards on 38 carries, is listed in tandem with Rashod Dubinion (65 carries, 213 yards) on this week's depth chart.

Personnel report

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern will be questionable for Saturday's 11 a.m. game against Mississippi State, while it appears linebacker Chris Paul, cornerback Jaylon Braxton and defensive tackle Cam Ball might have a chance to play against the Bulldogs, Coach Sam Pittman said.

McGlothern has missed the past two games since leaving a loss against Texas A&M due to concussion protocols in the second quarter. He traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., last week but did not play. Ball, Paul and Braxton also did not make the trip last week.

McGlothern was not spotted during the media viewing portion of Monday's practice. Paul and Braxton were at the practice but not dressed out, while Ball went through group drills in a green no-contact jersey.

Cornerback Kee'yon Stewart, who went out with what looked like a right ankle injury early in the second half at Alabama, wore his red No. 25 jersey and went through group drills early in practice.

Jackson honored

Junior defensive end Landon Jackson was named SEC co-defensive lineman of the week for his epic game against Alabama on Saturday.

The 6-7, 281-pounder had career highs with 11 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 24 yards in losses. He became the first SEC player with 3.5 sacks in a game this season and the first Razorback to hit that mark since Trey Flowers had 3.5 in a win at Auburn in 2012. Jackson also notched the highest sack total for an Arkansas player against Alabama since Antwain Robinson had 2.5 in a win over the Crimson Tide in 2006.

"I mean, my gosh, what a great game," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said of Jackson's showing against the Crimson Tide.

Jackson leads the Razorbacks with 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Bulldogs' health

The health status of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and top tailback Jo'Quavious Marks are both in question after both players came out during a 41-28 win over Western Michigan on Oct. 7. Marks was wearing a medical boot on a foot, while Rogers had his shoulder pads off late in the game.

Mississippi State Coach Zach Arnett has been intentionally vague about the health of those players and more.

"No update," Arnett said when asked specifically about Marks and Rogers at his Monday news conference. "Like every other guy, they got limited reps last week and every single guy on the roster is day to day. Everyone who is medically cleared to play will play. If they're not, then they won't."

Rogers has started 38 consecutive games, the longest active streak by an SEC quarterback at the same school. LSU's Jayden Daniels has started 19 consecutive games with the Tigers and 48 straight overall. Rogers holds 30 Mississippi State records, including 11,964 passing yards, 92 touchdown passes, 9 400-yard passing games and 1,810 passing attempts, the most in SEC history.

Marks ranks fifth in SEC rushing yards per game with 76.3 and the senior has caught a pass in all 42 of his career games.

Hello, bye

Mississippi State Coach Zach Arnett said last week's open date came at an excellent time for the Bulldogs, who have won all of their nonconference games against Southeastern Louisiana (48-7), Arizona (31-24, OT) and Western Michigan (41-28) and lost league games against LSU (41-14), at South Carolina (37-30) and Alabama (40-17).

"Coming off a bye week ... couldn't come at a better time for us," Arnett said Monday. "Gave us a lot of time to give some guys time off. We kind of used it as a developmental week. The vast majority of the reps went to younger guys.

"Our older guys, it wasn't a true week off, but they got very few reps. Gave them a chance to get their bodies feeling good again."

The Razorbacks will play eight consecutive games before drawing their open date next week prior to their final road game of the season at Florida on Nov. 4.

Corner concern

The Razorbacks have had a revolving situation at cornerback, where players have come and gone with injuries or moved in from other positions since the start of the year.

Five players have started at the cornerback spots, including Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson and Kee'yon Stewart last week.

Dwight McGlothern has made four starts at the spot, while Johnson, Jaylon Braxton and Jaheim Singletary have made three each, and Stewart has made one.

"I think we're going to get Braxton back," Coach Sam Pittman said prior to Monday's practice. "So that's going to help us tremendously. I think Kee'yon's going to be fine. Obviously moving Snaxx out there, he had a nice game.

"So if Braxton comes back, I think we're going to be fine at corner no matter how Nudie [McGlothern] feels or not. Obviously we'd like to have him back, but we'll just have to wait and see there."

Dubinion route

The Razorbacks executed a wheel-route touchdown to perfection last Saturday at Alabama to pull within 24-21 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore tailback Rashod Dubinion released around the right edge, cutting behind Isaac TeSlaa's in-breaking slant route. TeSlaa's route caused linebacker Deontae Lawson, who was supposed to cover Dubinion, to get caught up in the traffic. He arrived late as Dubinion snagged KJ Jefferson's pass just inside the right pylon for a 14-yard touchdown.

"It's something we do a lot," Dubinion said. "We've been doing it for two years. It's the same wheel route."