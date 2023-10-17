Scott Field track in Little Rock reopens to public, but under certain guidelines

The Little Rock School District has announced times that the Scott Field track, adjacent to Forest Heights STEM Academy, will be open to the public for use.

The schedule and new access controls come after the track and football field were vandalized earlier this year. The new rules also come at a time when other facilities and athletic fields in the district are undergoing renovations, increasing the demand for use at Scott Field.

The following guidelines will be in effect for public access to the track — not the football field:

• Weekday mornings: 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Public access to the track will be permitted during these hours.

• During school operating hours: No public use will be authorized while the school is in session in deference to student safety.

• Weekday evenings: 4:30 p.m. to sunset. The track will be open to the public on weekdays unless district teams have practices or games are occurring.

• Saturdays and Sundays: 7 a.m. to sunset. The track will be open to the public unless there is a rental agreement for the use of the field.

There will be no general public access to the football field. Only the track will be accessible for general public use.