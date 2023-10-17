Sherrill educated well under Bryant

Legendary college football coach Jackie Sherrill, the featured speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club luncheon at the DoubleTree Little Rock on Monday, said in his playing days, facing off in practice against his coach -- Paul "Bear" Bryant -- was not something he or his teammates wished to do.

"Describing Coach Bryant, I've always said he was a man's man," said Sherrill, a two-way player under Bryant at Alabama from 1962-65, winning two national championships as a player before being a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide in 1966. "He was 6-4. He was big. When we were not practicing very well, he would get down and either be an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman and you did not want him to come off [the ball]."

After leaving Alabama, Sherrill spent time as an assistant at Arkansas, Iowa State and Pittsburgh, before getting his first head coaching job at Washington State in 1976. He spent one year at Washington State before heading back to Pittsburgh in 1977 to take over the head coaching role for the Panthers after Johnny Majors departed Pitt for Tennessee.

Sherrill had some of his best coaching years while at Pitt, winning 50 games in five seasons and developing one of the best quarterbacks of all-time in Dan Marino. Sherrill also had a strong group of assistants at Pitt, including Dave Wannstedt and former Arkansas Razorback Jimmy Johnson.

"Pittsburgh at that time, with all the steel mills up the rivers, you had a lot of young people playing football, but also were very tough," Sherrill said. "We went south to get the speed and recruited a lot of kids out of Georgia, Mississippi and Florida."

In 1982, Sherrill left Pitt and signed a record contract to be the head coach at Texas A&M. During his seven years in College Station, the Aggies won three Southwest Conference championships from 1985-87. Sherrill was named SWC Coach of the Year each of the three championship seasons.

Sherrill also started the "12th Man" special teams tradition at Texas A&M, which saw the entire kickoff team comprised of walk-on players. The tradition is still observed to this day, although now there is just a single walk-on represented on the kickoff team instead of the whole unit. Sherrill decided to recruit walk-ons from the student body because of their toughness and to preserve the health of the scholarship players.

"I said there are 40,000 students here that are very tough and also have no regard for their body," Sherrril said. "I can find kids that can cover kickoffs."

He recruited the walk-ons with posts in the school paper that offered football tryouts with no experience required. Hundreds of students tried out and a select few were chosen to join the team.

"The first year there was 17, and from then after we were at 40," Sherrill said. "As a coach, you can imagine having 40 extra bodies at spring practice and how it really helped the football team because they did not have to go against each other, they could go against the 12th Man."

The final coaching stop for Sherrill was at Mississippi State, where he led the Bulldogs in 1991-2003. His 75 wins at Mississippi State are the most in school history, and he guided the Bulldogs to a shared SEC West title in 1998.

Sherrill retired after the 2003 season, having spent nearly 40 years in coaching. He talked Monday of the importance of having quality players and how coaches must be patient with the best players. It was advice he said he received from Bryant at Alabama. Sherrill recounted a story about Bryant and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath that drew laughter from the crowd.

"I've learned that you don't get rid of great players," Sherrill said. "You discipline them, but you don't get rid of great players. He [Bryant] disciplined Joe Namath, removed him from the team. But his wife Mary Harmon, she told Joe to come live in their basement. So when Coach Bryant got home, she told him, 'Joe's in our basement. That's where he is going to live.' So that's where he lived."