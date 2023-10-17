Springdale students aid monarch butterflies

SPRINGDALE -- Students at T.G. Smith Elementary in Springdale are helping build habitat for monarch butterflies through the school's effort to produce milkweed and plant it around the city.

Students were involved last year in a grant funded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Wildlife Fine Money Grant Program to plant milkweed, the host plant for monarchs, on school grounds to encourage monarchs and other butterflies to stop and feed along their annual migration. All money for this grant was derived from fines collected from people who were convicted of wildlife and boating violations in Washington County.

Susan Jones, an art teacher at the school since 1986, applied for and manages the grant and milkweed project.

Jones helps students transplant milkweed grown in the classroom into cups to take home and increase habitat throughout Springdale.

"We grow the milkweed right here in the classroom," Jones said. "We used grant money to buy hydroponics systems that the students can see. I work with them to plant seeds and transfer the plants once they're ready. A lot of the students really enjoyed watching the plants grow from seed to plant.

"We've also found a few types of caterpillars on our plants," Jones said. "We placed them in special butterfly towers to watch their metamorphosis and then released them."

A visit to the school will reveal the butterfly project is only one of many inventive efforts by Jones and other school staff to use wildlife fine money grants to bring the outdoors to their students. In the rear of the school, visitors will see an extensive outdoor classroom with native trees and plants positioned along a walkway.

Jones has applied for and received many grants through this program, totaling nearly $29,000 from 2007-2023.