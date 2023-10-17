Trump gets gag order in D.C. case

WASHINGTON -- The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump in Washington imposed a narrow gag order on him on Monday, barring the Republican former president from making statements targeting prosecutors, possible witnesses and court staff.

The order from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan marks a milestone moment in the federal case that accuses Trump of illegally conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. It's the most serious restriction a court has placed on Trump's incendiary rhetoric, which has become a centerpiece of his grievance-filled campaign to return to the White House while fighting criminal charges in four cases.

The order may end a line of attack that Trump has made central to his campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. But it may be only the beginning of an unprecedented fight over what limits can be a placed on the speech of a defendant who is also campaigning for America's highest public office.

In a social media post shortly after the hearing in Washington's federal court, Trump vowed to appeal. During a campaign appearance in Iowa later Monday, Trump decried the order as unconstitutional, and claimed it would only help him in the polls.

"They put a gag order on me, and I'm not supposed to be talking about things that bad people do, and so we'll be appealing very quickly," Trump said. He added, "I'll be the only politician in history where I won't be allowed to criticize people."

Speaking from the bench, Chutkan said Trump is entitled to criticize the Justice Department generally and assert his belief that the case is politically motivated but can't mount a "smear campaign" against prosecutors and court personnel.

"No other criminal defendant would be allowed to do so, and I'm not going to allow it in this case," Chutkan said.

Chutkan, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, said she would impose "sanctions as may be necessary" if the gag order is violated, but she wasn't more specific. Judges can threaten gag order violators with fines or jail time, but jailing a presidential candidate could prompt serious political blowback and pose logistical hurdles.

While ending the stream of Trump's harsh language may make the case easier to manage, the court order is likely to also fuel Trump's claims of political persecution. Trump's campaign quickly seized on the gag order in a fundraising appeal email Monday afternoon, claiming that it was requested by Biden.

At rallies and in social media posts, Trump has repeatedly sought to vilify Smith and other prosecutors, casting himself as the victim of a politicized justice system working to deny him another term. His disparaging remarks have continued since prosecutors requested the gag order last month, including in a media post on Sunday in which he called Smith "deranged" and called Chutkan "highly partisan."

Gag orders are not unheard of in high-profile cases, but there is little legal precedent for court orders limiting the speech of defendants running for public office and none addressing presidential candidates. Legal experts have said the issue may end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump's lawyer John Lauro fiercely opposed any gag order, saying Trump is entitled to criticize prosecutors and "speak truth to oppression."

"He is allowed to make statements the prosecution doesn't like. That's part of living with the First Amendment," said Lauro, who declined to comment on the ruling after the hearing.

TENSIONS RAISED

The ruling came as Trump was onboard his plane traveling to early-voting Iowa for a pair of campaign events. It is unclear whether Trump will abide by the new restrictions, and for how long. In a statement, a Trump spokesperson called the judge's decision "an absolute abomination."

Smith's team argued that Trump knows that his incendiary remarks -- calling the justice system "rigged," Chutkan a "Trump-hating judge," and prosecutors a "team of thugs" -- could inspire his supporters to threaten or harass his targets. Prosecutors said it is part of Trump's effort to erode the public's faith in the judicial system just like they say he sought to undermine confidence in the 2020 election by spreading claims of fraud after he lost to Biden.

"What Mr. Lauro is saying is the defendant is above the law and he is not subject to the rules of this court like any other defendant is," Prosecutor Molly Gaston told the judge. "All this order would do is prevent him from using the campaign as an opportunity to make materially prejudicial statements about this case."

The judge repeatedly pushed back against claims from the defense that prosecutors were seeking to censor the Trump's political speech. Chutkan said Trump "does not have a right to say and do exactly as he pleases."

"You keep talking about censorship like the defendant has unfettered First Amendment rights. He doesn't," Chutkan told Lauro. "We're not talking about censorship here. We're talking restrictions to ensure there is a fair administration of justice on this case."

Lauro, often using exaggerated language, sought to portray Trump as the victim of the government's "tyranny" and "totalitarianism." He tried to reframe the former president's public statements, saying they were merely examples of "speaking truth against oppression," and he baselessly portrayed Biden as having directed the case against Trump.

At one point, the tensions nearly boiled over as Chutkan noted that Lauro was speaking as much to his client, Trump, as he was to her, and warned him to "tone this down a bit." Lauro responded by accusing the judge of trying to censor his own speech.

Chutkan also rejected a defense bid to delay the trial, currently scheduled to begin in March, until after the 2024 election, saying "this trial will not yield to the election cycle."

Lauro said Trump had not violated his pretrial conditions, and those were enough to keep him in check for the future. He told the judge, "What you have put in place is working." Chutkan burst out laughing.

"I'm going to have to take issue with that," the judge said.

Reading aloud a slew of statements from Trump, Chutkan repeatedly raised concerns that his remarks could inspire violence.

"If you call certain people thugs enough times doesn't that suggest, Mr. Lauro, that someone should get them off the streets?" she asked Trump's lawyer.

Trump has a long history of attacking those who have taken part in criminal cases against him. Over the weekend, in fact, he claimed in a fundraising email and on social media that prosecutors in the office of special counsel Jack Smith had asked to gag him specifically to stop him from criticizing Biden during the campaign.

But during the hearing, a prosecutor, Gaston told the judge that since Biden is not involved in the criminal case, their request for a gag order would not preclude Trump from going after him. Chutkan echoed that position, later emphasizing that Trump is free to attack the Biden administration and the Justice Department -- just not individual prosecutors or their families.

Prosecutors said Trump's litany of attacks was already having consequences. They noted that a top prosecutor on Smith's team received intimidating communications after being singled out by Trump, and a Texas woman was charged in August with making racist death threats against Chutkan, who is of Black and Asian descent, in a phone message left at her chambers.

One day after Trump posted a message on his social media platform that read, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" the woman left a voicemail message for Chutkan, saying, "If Trump doesn't get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly."

The woman has since been arrested.

It's the second gag order imposed on Trump in the last month. The judge overseeing Trump's civil fraud trial in New York earlier this month issued a more limited gag order prohibiting personal attacks against court personnel following a social media post from Trump that maligned the judge's principal clerk.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Kunzelman, Lindsay Whitehurst, Alanna Durkin Richer, Eric Tucker and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press and by Alan Feuer and Charlie Savage of The New York Times.

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump will argue in court Monday, Oct. 16, over a proposed gag order aimed at reining in the former president's diatribes against likely witnesses and others in his 2020 election interference case in Washington. (Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP, File)



FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump will argue in court Monday, Oct. 16, over a proposed gag order aimed at reining in the former president's diatribes against likely witnesses and others in his 2020 election interference case in Washington. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)



FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, at an office of the Department of Justice in Washington. Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Donald Trump will argue in court Monday, Oct. 16, over a proposed gag order aimed at reining in the former president's diatribes against likely witnesses and others in his 2020 election interference case in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

