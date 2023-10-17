UAPB gears up for homecoming against Alcorn State

Homecoming week has arrived in Pine Bluff.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will finish a week of festivities on Saturday when the Golden Lions host Alcorn State at 2 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field.

Head Coach Alonzo Hampton said he anticipates a great crowd.

"I tell people this, it's no crowd like a Pine Bluff homecoming crowd," Hampton said. "I don't even know if we're going to be able to get to the stadium. We're going to have to get a lot of state troopers to get us here, because man, those turkey legs will be smoking away. It's going to be rocking. It'll be a great atmosphere, two good football teams."

UAPB (1-5, 0-3 SWAC) was the visiting team over the weekend during Mississippi Valley State's homecoming. Now, the Golden Lions are set to host their own.

This game will be a homecoming in more ways than one. UAPB has spent much of the season on the road so far with four of the first six games taking place out of state. Saturday's matchup with Alcorn (3-3, 2-1) will mark the first of back-to-back home games, and three of UAPB's next four games will be at Simmons Bank Field.

Hampton said homecoming is always exciting, but the Golden Lions have a job to do.

"It means more, but obviously for us, it really has nothing to do with us," Hampton said. "I like the atmosphere on Saturday, all that stuff leading up to it, but it's just a football game for us. You put the ball out there, you gotta go play."

Alcorn had its bye last week after winning its own homecoming game 25-24 against Grambling State on Oct. 7. This will be a rare midseason road game for the Braves who have left Lorman, Miss., once since Sept. 9. Their next two games after this are also at home.

Head Coach Fred McNair, an Alcorn alum, said people in the SWAC take being someone else's homecoming opponent seriously.

"We just came off one, playing Grambling here on our homecoming, so I know how it can be in terms of teams playing each other on homecoming, how personal it can get, but our guys are used to it," McNair said. "We've played many teams on their homecoming in the past, so just being able to go and play a good football team, ... we gotta make sure we play solid in all phases of the game."

Like Hampton, McNair said Alcorn must approach this game like any other and focus on winning rather than it being homecoming.

As exciting as homecoming festivities can be, this is another big football game for UAPB. The Golden Lions are still looking for their first SWAC win this season with several good teams on the upcoming schedule.

Hampton said the Golden Lions must be ready to match Alcorn's intensity.

"We need to show up," Hampton said. "That's the bottom line. We need to put our big boy pants on. We going to have to tackle that running back. We need to be able to get after that quarterback, and on offense, we need to be able to sustain drives."