University administrators from around state defend programs, policies that aim to increase diversity

LITTLE ROCK -- Administrators from Arkansas' public universities defended their schools' programs and policies that aim to increase diversity and provide services to underrepresented groups on campuses during a meeting with legislators Monday at the state Capitol.

State Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, a critic of college diversity programs, called Monday's hearing to give fellow lawmakers an opportunity to grill college administrators on diversity, equity and inclusion policies, often referred to as "DEI."

During the last legislative session, Sullivan introduced a bill that would have ended state and local affirmative action programs in Arkansas. The state House of Representatives voted down Senate Bill 71, with 33 Republicans joining the chamber's 18 Democrats in voting against it.

Sullivan said he hoped Monday's session could be useful in constructing legislation for the next session in 2025.

Prior to Monday's hearing, at Sullivan's request, representatives from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; UALR's William H. Bowen School of Law; the University of Central Arkansas; and Arkansas State University responded to questioners on their school's diversity policies.

College administrators told the Arkansas Legislative Council's Higher Education Subcommittee the programs provide ways for universities to either recruit students from underrepresented backgrounds, such as Black and Latino students, or give access to services for students on campus who may need additional support.

"Our mission is to provide healthy outcomes for all Arkansans," said Brian Gittens, vice chancellor for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences division for DEI. "And the only way to do that for all Arkansans is by focusing on all Arkansans."

Speaking to UAMS administrators, Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said he understood why UAMS had programs targeting minority and rural students, saying the way to get people to work in underserved parts of the state is to "recruit individuals to go to school, come to school in Little Rock and then go back and take care of their community."

Dismang said if UAMS didn't have diversity, equity and inclusion programs, "it would be a disservice to rural Arkansas [and] majority-minority areas of this state."

Sullivan said universities' definitions of underrepresented groups is "kind of a moving target," saying schools are worried about boosting their diversity in academics but not athletics.

"I mean you look at your athletic teams ... some of the underrepresented are the majority," Sullivan said. "I don't know how we decide what is represented and underrepresented in various aspects and activities on campus."

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, asked Randy Massanelli, vice chancellor for government and community relations at UA-Fayetteville, why athletics programs didn't struggle in recruiting Black students. Massanelli responded with a one-word answer: "money."

"It's full-ride scholarships," Massanelli said.

"As we talk about meritocracy, meritocracy is not based on necessarily merit, but who can afford to have the most merit," Chesterfield said.

Administrators also told the committee they need to meet certain standards on diversity, equity and inclusion or risk losing accreditation.

Responding to the questionnaire, Arkansas State's campuses in Beebe, West Memphis, Mountain Home, Newport and Malvern said a loss of its accreditation would mean "we will jeopardize our ability to provide federal financial aid to our students and potentially we could lose all our federal grant programs."

Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, said he was worried diversity, equity and inclusion was "a mechanism that maybe accreditation agencies are inserting into the requirements for U.S. institutions."

Sullivan asked UAMS administrators about the school's "Vision 2029 Report," which includes a stated goal to make the student body and faculty more diverse, with the senator saying, "It seems a lot like a quota system."

"We do have targets to mirror the population, but we don't do anything to give any group an unfair advantage over another group," Stephanie Gardner, provost and chief strategy officer at UAMS, told the committee. "Our initiatives are really focused on trying to make sure that we expose students in all areas of the state, in all subgroups, to health professions education so that they'll learn about [it] whether they're in a rural area of the state or they're in Little Rock."

Colin Crawford, dean of the Bowen School of Law, made similar comments, saying rural parts of the state often lack access to basic legal services such as the drafting of wills or representation for divorce proceedings. Administrators from the law school and UAMS also said scores on entrance exams, such as the LSAT or MCAT, correlate with students' wealth, as expensive test prep and tutoring is shown to boost their marks.

Chesterfield asked every administrator at Monday's hearing whether their school did not admit a white student so it could instead enroll a Black, Latino, Asian American, Pacific Islander or Indigenous student, all of whom responded "no."

"So your DEI programs is put there to say that we are aware that in this state still we are making up ground," Chesterfield said. "But you have not turned down a single white person to admit a single Black person to your institution?"

In June, UA-Fayetteville announced it was closing its diversity, equity and inclusion office, part of a restructuring where the university shifted its diversity officers into other departments. Sullivan asked whether UA-Fayetteville's restructuring of its diversity programs was "semantics."

Massanelli said the restructuring was a substantive shift in how the university promotes diversity, while also being partially about semantics. Massanelli said the university was struggling to reach its diversity goals, saying "the students over the years have gotten more affluent and more white."

"That's not representative of Arkansas," Massanelli said. "We have a 4% African American population on campus when our state is 15%. We're the land-grant. We're supposed to look like the state."