U.S., Venezuela settle deal to ease oil sanctions

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — The Biden administration and the government of President Nicolás Maduro have agreed to a deal in which the U.S. would ease sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry and Venezuela would allow a competitive, internationally monitored presidential election next year, according to two people familiar with the breakthrough talks.

The sanctions relief is to be announced after Maduro’s government and Venezuela’s U.S.-backed opposition sign an agreement to include commitments by the socialist government to allow a freer vote in 2024, the people said. They’re expected to do that during a meeting in Barbados today with U.S. officials in attendance.

Maduro, who claimed victory in a 2018 election some viewed as fraudulent, would agree to a process for lifting bans on opposition candidates running, one of the people said, though it is not clear how quickly that process would take place. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

A senior administration official said the deal did not include plans to unfreeze Venezuelan assets currently held in the United States. The official declined to comment on the administration’s talks with Maduro’s government. The U.S. is likely to put a time limit on any sanctions relief so that it could be reversed if Maduro didn’t comply with his end of deal.

After this report was published, a U.S. official said the United States and Venezuela had not committed to anything between them. “The administration has been clear — we support a Venezuelan-led negotiation and are prepared to provide sanctions relief in response to concrete actions toward competitive elections,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity under rules imposed by the administration. The “key conversations are between the opposition and Maduro,” the official said.

Under the deal, the two people said, Maduro would commit to accepting international electoral observations and opening up media access for the elections. It was not clear if the deal would also involve the release of political prisoners in Venezuela.

The Norwegian embassy in Mexico confirmed the Barbados meeting in a tweet Monday morning. The Norwegian government, which is facilitating the talks, said the Venezuelan government and the Unitary Platform — a coalition of Venezuelan opposition leaders — will be returning to negotiations “with the goal of reaching a political agreement.” The delegations were to arrive Monday afternoon.

If the deal is signed, the U.S. government is prepared to announce the lifting of certain oil sanctions against Venezuela, the two people said. The sanctions relief could include a general license for Venezuela’s state-owned oil agency to resume business with the United States and other countries.

U.S. officials have said they would consider easing sanctions if Maduro laid the groundwork for free and fair presidential elections. A State Department representative did not respond to a request for comment.

The agreement comes days before Venezuela’s opposition parties plan to hold a primary vote to chose a single candidate to back against Maduro. The front-runner in the unofficial primary, María Corina Machado, is one of several opposition leaders the Maduro government has barred from running for office. The disqualification was sharply condemned by the U.S. government.

The United States has imposed sanctions against the Venezuelan government or Venezuelan individuals for more than 15 years, but significantly tightened them in early 2019 after declaring Maduro’s 2018 victory illegitimate.



