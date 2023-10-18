$3.2M to benefit rural senior health program

The Arkansas Rural Health Partnership has received $3.2 million to support new senior health and wellness initiatives across rural south Arkansas Delta.

ARHP recently launched Flourish & Thrive, a program to advance senior health in the area, according to a news release.

Flourish & Thrive is designed to specifically address the following common health and wellness barriers for seniors 60 and older with diabetes and/or cardiovascular disease: access to locally available healthcare, prescription medicine cost barriers, lack of health insurance, transportation barriers, food inequality, access to exercise opportunities, and quality diabetes self-management education.

The program was made possible through new Health Resources & Services Administration Office of Rural Health Policy Delta States federal funding, according to a news release.

In response to the significant increase in the aging population, ARHP is launching these new and expanded efforts to strategically support the health and wellness of seniors across the south Arkansas Delta.

"For many of our senior residents, the slippery slope to chronic disease was not an obvious or deliberate choice," said Mellie Boagni-Bridewell, ARHP president and chief executive officer. "Poor access to care, lack of insurance, the high cost of prescription medications, lack of healthy food options, and exercise opportunities exacerbate and contribute to these medical conditions."

"The project will provide a more comprehensive approach to senior health and wellness by providing new opportunities for behavior change, community engagement, and social support. All these support services combined will help to meet patients where they are and assist them on their journey to health improvement," Boagni-Bridewell said.

The grant project includes working with ARHP clinics and hospitals to support patients with insurance enrollment, housing assistance, and patient navigation through community health workers, providing patient remote monitoring devices and support for participating patients, providing healthy, prepared meals that are delivered to patient homes, diabetes education classes for patients and their caregivers, and virtual exercise classes that can be done from home or in a group setting.

ARHP will work collaboratively with the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, Arkansas Minority Commission, and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Centers on Aging utilizing their expertise and assistance throughout the project.

For details, visit arruralhealth.org and select Seniors: Flourish & Thrive under Program Initiatives on the home page.