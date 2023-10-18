4 men wanted in Little Rock shooting that killed one 15-year-old, wounded another

Little Rock police on Wednesday identified four people as wanted suspects in connection to a Saturday shooting that killed one 15-year-old and wounded another.



Taquan Porter-Baker, 22, Markeise Murphy, 19, Bryant Thompson Jr., 23, and Charles Ganntt III, 16, were wanted in the shooting that happened at 1109 Washington St., according to a post from Little Rock police on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.



While police determined the shooting happened on Washington Street, police made contact with the two victims in a vehicle on West 12th Street in front of the department’s 12th Street Police Substation. The report did not identify the victims, but both were listed as 15-year-old boys.



One teen died of his injuries and the other was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.