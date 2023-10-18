7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: For family day, prepare homey Pork Chop Potato Bake Casserole (see recipe). Add sugar snap peas and whole-grain rolls. Buy a yellow layer cake for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough pork and cake and cook 1 cup of brown rice for Monday.

MONDAY: Try Dinner in a Wrap for an easy meal: Heat the cooked brown rice if you made it yesterday (or cook now). While the rice is heating, prepare a large bag of frozen stir-fry vegetables. Make a dipping sauce by combining 1 cup orange marmalade with a few shakes of crushed red pepper and a splash of rice wine vinegar. Warm a stack of flour tortillas in the microwave. Fill the warmed tortillas with hot rice, chopped leftover pork, the vegetables and ½ teaspoon sesame seeds. Wrap and serve with the spicy orange sauce for dipping. Add a mixed green salad on the side, along with leftover cake for dessert.

TUESDAY: Make it quick tonight with Sloppy Joe Pierogies: Boil 1 (16.9-ounce) package of frozen potato-and-cheddar pierogies according to package directions; drain well. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet on medium. Add 1 pound ground turkey; cook and stir 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Add 1 medium green bell pepper (chopped) and 1 medium onion (chopped); cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in 1 (15.5-ounce) can sloppy Joe sauce; cook until mixture comes to a boil. Fold in drained pierogies. Ladle into soup bowls and serve. Add a packaged green salad and whole-grain bread. Munch on oatmeal cookies for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: The kids will like Picadillo Burritos: Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook 1 pound lean ground beef, breaking it into crumbles, until no longer pink; drain well. Stir in 1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes (with liquid), ¼ cup sliced pimento-stuffed olives, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, ¾ teaspoon cumin, ¾ teaspoon cinnamon and ¼ teaspoon ground cloves. Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Heat 4 burrito-size flour tortillas according to directions. Top each with ¼ of beef mixture and ¼ cup shredded lettuce; fold in the sides and roll. Serve with peas and carrots (from frozen). For dessert, fresh pineapple spears are easy.

THURSDAY: This Gochujang Meat Loaf (see recipe) is one of the best we've had in a while, and I think you'll agree. Serve with jasmine rice and snow peas. Add whole-grain rolls. Try Chunky Applesauce for dessert: Combine 1 pound peeled and diced apples (Macintosh, Fuji or Gala are best) with ¼ cup water, 2 teaspoons brown sugar, and 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon. Cover and microwave on 100% power until the apples are tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Mash with a fork or potato masher. Adjust seasonings and enjoy.

FRIDAY: Always a favorite, grilled Swiss cheese and tomato sandwiches are easy. Serve them with bean soup and a spinach salad. Sliced kiwis are dessert.

SATURDAY: Invite friends for a taste sensation, Chicken Mole Bake (see recipe). Serve the Mexican dish with flour tortillas, rice, steamed fresh zucchini and a sliced avocado salad. Make flan (from mix) for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Pork Chop Potato Bake Casserole

6 (4- to 6-ounce) boneless pork chops, ¼ to ½ inch thick, trimmed

4 teaspoons canola oil, divided use

1 ½ teaspoons coarse salt, divided use

1 ½ teaspoons freshly ground pepper, divided use

1 (10.5-ounce) can condensed cream of celery or cream of mushroom soup

½ cup milk

½ cup sour cream

6 cups frozen potatoes o'brien, thawed

3 cups canned french-fried onions (about 6 ounces), divided use

4 ounces colby jack cheese, shredded (1 cup), divided use

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Pat pork dry with paper towels, rub with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with half the salt and half the pepper.

Heat remaining oil in a large skillet on medium-high until just smoking. Brown pork, about 3 minutes per side; transfer to plate.

In a large bowl, whisk soup, milk, sour cream and remaining salt and pepper. Stir in potatoes, ¾ cup onions and ½ cup cheese. Transfer mixture into greased 9-by-13-inch baking dish and spread into even layer. Arrange pork on top of mixture and cover loosely with foil. Place dish on rimmed baking sheet. Transfer to oven and bake until bubbling around edges, 30 to 40 minutes. Combine remaining onions and remaining cheese in small bowl. Remove foil from casserole and sprinkle mixture on top. Bake about 5 minutes or until cheese melts and top is lightly browned. Let cool slightly before serving. (Adapted from "Gatherings: Casual-Fancy Meals to Share," America's Test Kitchen)

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with low-fat, low-sodium soup, 2% milk and low-fat sour cream) contains approximately 603 calories, 30 g protein, 30 g fat, 54 g carbohydrate, 81 mg cholesterol, 1,079 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3 ½

◼️

Gochujang Meat Loaf

1 pound ground pork

1 pound lean ground beef

1 small onion, finely chopped

8 water crackers, finely crushed

½ cup chopped fresh mint

5 tablespoons gochujang, divided use (see note)

1 egg

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ cup ketchup

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, mix beef, pork, onion, crackers, mint and 3 tablespoons gochujang, egg and salt. Mold into a loaf and place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together the remaining gochujang and the ketchup. Remove meatloaf from oven and lower temperature to 375 degrees. Brush with ketchup mixture. Return to oven and bake 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Makes 8 servings.

Note: Gochujang's primary ingredients are red chile powder, glutinous rice powder, powdered fermented soybeans and salt. It is available at Asian grocers, online or near the ketchup or in the international foods aisle of well-stocked supermarkets.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 290 calories, 24 g protein, 16 g fat, 13 g carbohydrate, 92 mg cholesterol, 527 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

◼️

Chicken Mole

2 pounds bone-in skinless chicken breasts (cut into serving-size pieces)

2 pounds bone-in skinless chicken thighs

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2 teaspoons canola oil

½ cup mole sauce

2 cups unsalted chicken broth

½ cup toasted sliced almonds

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Place chicken on a rack coated with cooking spray in a shallow baking dish lined with foil. Coat chicken with cooking spray. Season with salt and pepper. Bake, uncovered, 35 to 40 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a 2-quart pan on medium-high. Stir in mole and heat 1 minute; stir constantly. Gradually add broth; stir to dissolve mole. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer (with lid slightly ajar) about 45 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove chicken from oven and transfer to serving plate. Top with some of the mole mixture, the almonds and sesame seeds. Serve, passing the remaining mole mixture at the table.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 300 calories, 37 g protein, 14 g fat, 3 g carbohydrate, 137 mg cholesterol, 193 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



