Awards roll in for Jackson

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson racked up the honors this week after a massive performance in last Saturday's 24-21 loss at No. 11 Alabama.

Jackson added to his SEC co-defensive lineman of the week honors on Tuesday by being named the recipient of the Bednarik Award player of the week.

The 6-7, 281-pound junior from Texarkana, Texas, notched career-highs with 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks for 24 yards as part of the Razorbacks' five-sack game against the Crimson Tide.

"I feel like I've finally fully transferred what I've worked in practice every day to the game," Jackson said Tuesday night. "I think it paid off big time. I use a lot of hands and really just had my eyes on what I was attacking."

Arkansas defensive tackle Eric Gregory said he was impressed by Jackson's work.

"Man, I was ecstatic for him," Gregory said. "Just seeing him out there making plays, like he said, he does it at practice a lot. And to see him transfer it to the game and just knowing he can do it. It was big. The whole D-line, the whole defense was happy for him."

Jackson is tied with Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson for fourth in the SEC with 5.5 sacks this season, trailing Alabama's Dallas Turner (7), Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper (6) and Tennessee's James Pearce (6).

Jackson said he was excited to learn he had won the weekly Bednarik Award but wasn't letting it deter his focus from Saturday's SEC West game against Mississippi State.

"It wasn't something that I looked into too much," Jackson said. "I don't like thinking about that too much. I just like playing ball. My biggest thing was just to focus on the Mississippi State game this week and try to come out with a win."

Personnel report

Linebacker Chris Paul and Jaylon Braxton donned green jerseys for Tuesday's full-pad practice, joining safety Al Walcott among the no-contact players on the dinged-up Arkansas defense.

Tailback Raheim Sanders (knee) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern were not spotted during the media viewing portion of the practice.

Cornerback LaDarrius Bishop worked on the sidelines for the second consecutive day as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Freshman Brad Spence worked up with Jaheim Thomas in the linebacker group on the top defense during fastball starts, while Antonio Grier and Jordan Crook ran with the twos and Paul observed.

The top cornerbacks were Lorando Johnson and Jaheim Singletary, while Kee'yon Stewart and Aidan McCowan worked with the second group.

Fastballs

Andrew Armstrong and Isaiah Sategna both caught a couple of passes during fastball starts Tuesday.

Armstrong grabbed quick screens from quarterback KJ Jefferson, one on each side of the formation, with the starting group. Sategna grabbed passes over the right edge from Jacolby Criswelll with the second unit.

Jefferson faked a toss to Rashod Dubinion over the left side then hit up at left tackle on a run play. Jefferson also kept the ball on a pass play on which he didn't spot an open receiver and scrambled over the right edge, trying a ball fake on linebacker Brad Spence, who did not bite.

AJ Green had a short run bottled up at right guard with the twos, and Criswell threw incomplete deep down the left edge for Jaedon Wilson, who was matched up against Aidan McCowan.

Little 'bad ass'

Sam Pittman only hesitated for a second before going ahead and saying what he really thought about junior place kicker Cam Little at his Monday news conference.

"Cam Little's just ... he's just a bad ass," Pittman said. "That's what he is."

Little has made four field goals of 50-plus yards this season and has made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts, including his past 10 in a row. Little's only miss was a 49-yarder that caromed off the right upright in the fourth quarter against BYU.

Little has also provided 34 touchbacks on 38 kickoffs for an 89.5% touchback rate.

Top slate

The ESPN Football Power Index rates the Razorbacks' schedule as the toughest in the country. That mythical designation has gone to Arkansas many times over the past couple of decades as it competes in the hazardous SEC West.

Four other teams from the division are in the top 10 of the rankings, and every SEC West team is in the top 15 outside of Mississippi State.

The rest of the ESPN FPI top 15 after Arkansas: 2. Indiana, 3. Texas, 4. LSU, 5. South Carolina, 6. Notre Dame, 7. Texas A&M, 8. Syracuse, 9. Auburn, 10. Alabama, 11. Iowa State, 12. Tulsa, 13. Colorado, 14. West Virginia, 15. Ole Miss.

Expect to win

The Razorbacks did not win a game during their four-week stretch away from home against LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama, but the players said they kept the faith each week.

"I would say I'm happy to be home," linebacker Jaheim Thomas said. "Go back, play at our stadium. But through the stretch, I'd say just keep keeping our heads up, keeping us focused mentally and keep expecting to win every week."

Tailback Rashod Dubinion mentioned a key mental part of battling through the stretch.

"Not letting the outside noise get in," Dubinion said. "I feel like if you do that, you can stay tight as a team. I'm ready to get back and play in front of our fans at our stadium, bringing the energy."

De-fense

Five of the top 11 tacklers on the Mississippi State defense have a name that starts with the letters "De," led by defensive back Decamerion Richardson, who has 38 tackles and a pass breakup.

The others, with their tackle totals in parenthesis, are: DeShawn Page (22), DeCarlos Nicholson (21), De'Monte Russell (15) and Deonte Anderson (15).

Longest skids

The Razorbacks are tied for the fifth-longest losing streak in the country along with Akron, Arizona State, Charlotte and Southern Miss based on research by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

The nation's longest skid belongs to Nevada at 16 games, followed by UMass at 7 games, with Sam Houston State and Vanderbilt at 6 games.

Common opponents

Arkansas and Mississippi State are both 0-2 against common opponents Alabama and LSU. However, there's a stark contrast in the scores and venues, as the Bulldogs hosted both of those teams while the Razorbacks faced both on the road.

Arkansas played both SEC West powers within a field goal, losing 34-31 at LSU and 24-21 at Alabama for a combined score of 58-52. The Bulldogs were drubbed in similar fashion by both, 41-14 to LSU on Sept. 16 and 40-17 by Alabama on Sept. 30.