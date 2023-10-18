Sections
Boom Kinetic headlines new Downtown Bentonville NYE party

Downtown Bentonville announces NYE event by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 12:00 p.m.
Boom Kinetic will headline the new New Year's Eve party Dec. 31 at Record in downtown Bentonville. (File Photo)

If you thought Christmas came early at your favorite crafts store, Downtown Bentonville announced today its plans for New Year's Eve. They include live music, a casino floor and an outdoor cigar lounge Dec. 31 at Record. The musical headliner will be Boom Kinetic.

"Downtown Bentonville Inc. is excited to announce our inaugural New Year's Eve party," says Dana Schlagenhaft, Downtown Bentonville executive director. "We're thrilled to present a fantastic celebration that guarantees an unforgettable way to ring in the New Year right in the heart of our city."

The party starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 and also includes hors d'oeuvres, an open bar and DJ Girlfriend.

Tickets are on sale for $125 at https://dbinye2023.paperform.co/.

