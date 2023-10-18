Cabot looks to slow Bryant run

It's finally starting to feel like fall in Arkansas, which means the high school football playoffs are right around the corner.

Teams have two or three chances left to better their postseason hopes this week, and each matchup has playoff and seeding implications up for grabs.

Bryant (6-1, 4-0 7A-Central) has its sights set on a fifth straight 7A-Central Conference championship, but it will have to go through last season's runner-up to stay undefeated in conference play.

A win would all but secure a top-three finish for Cabot (4-3, 3-1) and keep its hopes of a first-round bye alive.

The Hornets have dominated their 7A opponents thus far, winning each game by 26 points or more, but this will be their stiffest test yet.

All signs point to the Nov. 3 game between Bryant and Conway deciding the conference champion, but the Hornets will need to pick up a win here for that to stay the case.

Bryant 42, Cabot 21

Jonesboro (3-4, 2-2 7A-Central) at Little Rock Southwest (1-6, 0-4)

These teams are much improved from a year ago, even if the records don't necessarily reflect that. The Golden Hurricane have one of the conference's top rushing attacks, which should come in handy against the undersized Gryphons. Jonesboro 38, Little Rock Southwest 24.=

Bentonville (4-3, 3-1 7A-West) at Rogers (5-2, 2-2)

The race for the No. 2 seed in the 7A-West is wide-open with four teams separated by one game, including these two. Bentonville suffered a setback last week with a loss to Fayetteville, but this should be an opportunity to right the ship and secure a first-round bye. Bentonville 42, Rogers 35

Searcy (5-2, 4-2 6A-East) at Benton (6-1, 6-0)

Benton has cruised through 6A-East play this season as the Panthers look for their first conference title in two years. Sophomore quarterback Drew Davis has cemented himself in the starting lineup and put together with a collection of wide receivers and University of Arkansas running back commit Braylen Russell, the Panthers have as formidable an offense as there is in 6A. Benton 55, Searcy 32

Mills (6-1, 4-1 5A-Central) at Joe T. Robinson (6-1, 5-0)

Joe T. Robinson has won each of its past six games by 10 points or more to sit atop the conference. Mills will be without 12 players, including University of Arkansas commit Charlie Collins, stemming from a fight after an Oct. 6 game versus Pine Bluff. Joe T. Robinson 31, Mills 21

Pine Bluff (6-2, 5-1 5A-Central) at Morrilton (5-3, 4-2)

Pine Bluff defeated White Hall last week despite the absence of 23 players. The Zebras, now at full strength, will be a handful for the Devil Dogs. Morrilton is 4-0 at home this season. Pine Bluff 35, Morrilton 24

Valley View (6-1, 4-0 5A-East) at Southside Batesville (7-0, 4-0)

The winner of this one will take sole possession of first place in the 5A-East. Valley View won last season's matchup 21-14, but this is a strengthened Southside squad looking for its first conference title in Class 5A. Southside Batesville 34, Valley View 31

Alma (5-2, 3-1 5A-West) at Prairie Grove (4-3, 2-2)

There are four teams fighting for the No. 2 seed in the 5A-West, with Alma leading that race. Prairie Grove won last season's meeting 45-30. The Airedales are averaging 37.7 points per game. Alma 40, Prairie Grove 32

Elkins (7-0, 4-0 4A-1) at Ozark (6-1, 4-0)

No defense has contained the Elks thus far as they are averaging 55.7 points per game. Elkins is also holding opponents to 9.1 points per game as it's breezed through conference play. The Hillbillies are undefeated for a reason and will be the Elks' toughest regular season test. Elkins 48, Ozark 24

Heber Springs (4-2, 3-0 4A-2) at Stuttgart (5-2, 2-1)

In his first season in charge, Van Paschal has the Panthers at their highest win total in four years. Stuttgart has outscored its past two opponents 93-31 and has won five of its past six games. Stuttgart 24, Heber Springs 21

Pottsville (5-3, 4-2 4A-4) at Clinton (5-2, 3-2)

Clinton won a shootout with Central Arkansas Christian last Friday to enter the race for the conference's No. 1 seed. Pottsville holds a half-game lead over Clinton for that spot but has lost its past two games. Clinton 37, Pottsville 33

Booneville (5-2, 4-0 3A-1) at Charleston (5-2, 4-0)

It's not often you get to see a state championship rematch this late into the season, but these two will face off Friday with bragging rights, a No. 1 seed and a headstart at a repeat appearance in War Memorial Stadium on the line. Booneville has outscored its conference opponents 169-35, showing everyone its nonconference play was not the finished product. Booneville 42, Charleston 28

Fordyce (4-3, 3-0 3A-6) at Camden Harmony Grove (5-2, 2-0)

The Hornets have scored 102 points in their two conference games this season, including 56 two weeks ago against Rison. Camden Harmony Grove has been idle since that game and should be well-prepared for this matchup to take sole possession of first place in the 3A-6. Camden Harmony Grove 48, Fordyce 36

McCrory (3-4, 2-2 2A-2) at Earle (3-4, 1-3)

The Jaguars are on an upward trend under first-year Coach Cade Campbell, already surpassing last season's win total. They lost the last meeting with the Bulldogs 18-14, but Earle is allowing 43.5 points per conference game this season. McCrory 27, Earle 21

England (4-3, 2-1 2A-4) at Bearden (4-4, 3-1)

Bearden has its most wins since 2017, moving the Bears into third place in the 2A-4. England sits a half-game back. A win here would secure Bearden a playoff berth, but it is scoring just 22.3 points per game in conference play. England 33, Bearden 27.