Champs crowned for Overall tennis

With weather conditions markedly better on Tuesday, champions were decided at the State Overall Tennis Championships played at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

Temperatures were ideal in the low 70s, but the most noticeable difference Tuesday was the calm breeze compared to the nasty wind gusts the players had to play through Monday afternoon.

In girls singles, Stella de Vera of Rogers Heritage pulled out a hard-fought championship after falling just short a year ago. After defeating Zayla Ware of Joe T. Robinson in the semifinals 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 earlier Tuesday, de Vera defeated Caroline Jones of North Little Rock 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in the final.

Jones beat Naya Kessman of Haas Hall Fayetteville 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the championship match against de Vera.

"I'm happy high school tennis is over," de Vera said. "I'm tired. It's awesome."

In boys singles, Ethan Richardson of Jonesboro continued his domination and cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Graham Hardin of Bentonville West to take home the Overall title for the second year in a row.

Richardson also dispatched of Justus Thurlby of Shiloh Christian 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals, while Hardin knocked off Michael Homsi of Pulaski Academy 6-1, 6-2, to advance to the title match.

"I feel like I came out strong in both [matches], and I kept it going," Richardson said. "It feels amazing. This is what you think about at the start of the season is to try to get to this point. It feels great to finally be here."

In girls doubles, the Bentonville team of Kavya Kurichety and Glennah Lanford finally got over the hump and earned the championship by taking down Caroline Lasley and Khushi Patil of Little Rock Central 7-5, 6-3.

Kurichety and Lanford took down Sydney Turner and Brooke Meek of Haas Hall Fayetteville in the semifinals 6-0, 6-1. Lasley and Patilgot past Jaymie Angtuaco and Danna Homsi of Pulaski Academy 6-3, 6-3 in their semifinal match.

"It means a lot to us," Kurichety said. "We've worked a lot harder in the past couple months than we did last year and were really proud that we were able to make it to this spot. It always feels good to get a win at an away location, so it's just good to bring back a trophy."

In boys doubles, Boyce Read and Santiago Aguirre of Bentonville defeated Spencer Holloway and Jacob Nordin of Fayetteville 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the championship match.

The third set, I just got really tight., Boyce carried me out of there," Aguirre said. "That third set was really good for us in terms of staying aggressive."

"I just want to say to Jacob and Spencer, really good job guys," Read said. "We're obviously really big rivals, but I really respect them and they did a really good job."

Read and Aguirre swept Pierce Blackmon and Finley Chafin of Mountain Home 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals. Holloway and Nordin had to go three sets to defeat Brandon Nguyen and Nicco Duina of Pulaski Academy 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to reach the final.