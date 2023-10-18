Coleman Elementary School was selected as a recipient of the Arkansas Sheriffs' Association's Red Ribbon Grants for Arkansas schools. Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.; Drug Task Force Commander Capt. Yohance Brunson; and Thaddeus Arnold, Watson Chapel School District director of security, presented the grant check to Coleman Principal Marcia Merritt and Assistant Principal Phyllis Cage on Oct. 4. Jefferson County's McGruff the Crime Dog was also present, along with several students. 'Thank you Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Coleman Elementary for a partnership in supporting a drug free environment for our children,' a spokesman said. (Special to The Commercial)

Print Headline: Coleman’s Red Ribbon grant

