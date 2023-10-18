Credit building workshop set

A free Credit Building Workshop Lunch-n-Learn event will be held at noon Oct. 24 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Working Credit, a national nonprofit agency, will offer the workshop. The event will teach participants about credit and how to build or rebuild and maintain a strong credit score, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Refreshments will be served. Details: Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, (870) 535-0110.

Saracen Landing to host shredding event

The fall shredding event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Saracen Landing. There's a limit of 10 boxes or bags per person or organization. People are asked to sort items before bringing them to be shredded.

Remove all metal and plastic. This is for paper only. The event is partnership with Razorshred & Records Management, according to a flier.

JRMC to host blood drive

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in south classrooms 2-3. Walk-ins are welcome.

Donors will receive a T-shirt and one free entry to the Little Rock Zoo, while supplies last. Photo ID will be required, according to a flier. For details or to make an appointment visit obi.org or call (877) 340-8777.

Pine Bluff School Board to meet

The Pine Bluff School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the boardroom of the Jordan-Chanay Building, 1215 W. Pullen St., according to a news release. Details: (870) 543-4203.

Aquatics Center sets Halloween event

The Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, 400 E. 11th Ave., will host the 2023 Oh my Gourd, it's Halloween! event from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. Admission is free and the event is open to the community.

"We promise it won't be scary! It's going to be a good time for the entire family," according to a news release. The center will have an array of fall festivities including a floating pumpkin patch, games, photo booth, and costume contests. The pumpkins will be available on a first come, first served basis. Each participant will receive a to-go goodie bag, complete with a paint kit for a pumpkin.

The concession stand will be available featuring their caramel apples and other treats. Details: Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, (870) 850-7620.

Suicide prevention topic at faith event

The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project will present the Soul Shop™ for Black Churches. Participants will learn how to talk about suicide from a faith perspective during this workshop to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1317 S. Texas St., according to a news release.

Soul Shop™ for Black Churches is specifically designed for pastors, church staff, faith-based clinicians and other lay leaders in Black and African American churches.

The cost is $35 per faith leader, which includes take home materials. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Topics will include:

The role of societal discrimination in suicide rates among black and brown young people.

mThe prominent role of the church in African American communities and how that can be leveraged towards public health.

mStatistics, trends and rates of suicide among people of color.

mChallenges of ideas for engaging issues of mental health and suicide in black churches.

The D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Prevention Outreach Project is a non profit, 501c3 organization.

This program aims to equip leaders who are on the front lines of community mental health crises to minister to those impacted by suicide.

"We lost Dre to suicide in 2014 and it's our passion to reach other youth who may be suffering and to shed the stigma around mental health issues," said Kymara Seals, founder and president of DSOP.

For details and to register, send an email to Kymara Seals at dsoutreach@gmail.com.

More than $2.3 million invested

Delta Regional Authority is awarding more than $2.3 million in investments to six projects in Arkansas through the States' Economic Development Assistance Program. Funding for this program was made available, in part, by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden, according to a news release.

The following projects received SEDAP funding in Arkansas:

mThe McGehee Hospital Drug Security and Ultrasound Replacement Equipment project in McGehee has been awarded more than $464,000 to purchase equipment for McGehee Hospital's nursing and emergency department.

mThe Jobs 4 You Cabot project in Little Rock was awarded $509,000 to build a Jobs 4 You Vocational Training Center in Cabot.

mThe Arkansas State University-Newport (ASUN) Healthcare Workforce Training Center project in Newport has been awarded more than $221,000 to construct a state-of-the-art Nursing and Allied Health Professions simulation workforce training center on ASUN's campus.

mThe Workforce Training Expansion-Welding Space Reconfiguration and Renovation project in Pocahontas has been awarded more than $507,000 to renovate Black River Technical College's welding space on its Pocahontas campus.

mThe White River Medical Center Oncology Campaign project in Batesville has been awarded more than $256,000 to expand and remodel the 5,600-square-foot White River Hospital's oncology center.

mThe Skills to Launch Program project in Paragould has been awarded more than $394,000 for the 10-week scholarship-based hands-on program designed to provide technical skills and soft skills training for Greene County's labor force.

Details: https://dra.gov/programs/critical-infrastructure/sedap/.