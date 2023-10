Kyle Larson dominated, saved himself from spinning and narrowly beat Christopher Bell to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas recaps the South Point 400, debate what constitutes "saving" a car from a spin and preview this weekend's NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

