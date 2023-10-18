ENTERTAINMENT: Symphony to play score for showing of ‘Star Wars’





MUSIC

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams' score in front of a big screen showing the movie in "'Star Wars: A New Hope' In Concert," 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $29-$117 (pricing subject to change). Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Members of the 501st Legion and the Rebel Legion, international fan base organizations that wear accurate replicas of "Star Wars" universe characters, will be in the Robinson lobby; patrons are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character and take pictures with them.

The Arkansas Symphony performs John Williams score in front of a screen showing the movie in "'Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert," Friday-Sunday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. (AP file photos)



'Autumn Songs'

Singer and composer David Allison and friends Shaleah Lorraine, Andrew Buck and Michael Watson will offer a program titled "Autumn Songs," 7 p.m. Friday in Bowen Hall at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. The program consists of choral pieces and art songs Allison has written over the past several years, many based on poetry by Emily Dickinson and Christina Rossetti. Allison, a tenor, is a Central Arkansas native and holds a degree in vocal performance from the University of Central Arkansas and has sung with the Christ Episcopal Church choirs for more than 20 years. Admission is free; donations will be accepted in support of The Van, which helps homeless people, and refreshments will be available by donation. Call (501) 375-2342.

'Idol' duo

In 2003, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken battled it out for the top spot in Season 2 of Fox's "American Idol." (Studdard defeated Aiken by 134,000 votes out of the 24 million votes recorded.) Two decades later, the two are traversing the country in a show titled "Ruben and Clay, Twenty the Tour: Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken Together," with a show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College's Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. It's part of the CHARTS LIVE 2023-24 performing arts series. Tickets are $65 and $75. Visit uaptc.edu/charts.

FILM

'Back to the Future'

Fathom Events and Universal Pictures mark "Back to the Future Day" Saturday and Wednesday with a special screening of 1985's "Back to the Future," newly remastered from the original negative, in theaters: 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cinemark Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock and the Towne Center in Conway and 7 p.m. at the Movie Tavern in Little Rock and the Fiesta Square 16 in Fayetteville. (Oct. 21 is the day that Marty McFly and Doc Brown landed in 2015 in "Back to the Future Part II.") Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com.

FUN

Fallin' Blackbird Festival

The Beebe Chamber of Commerce's Fallin' Blackbird Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, centering on the chamber headquarters on Main Street (Arkansas 31 North) in downtown Beebe, commemorates the day -- Dec. 31, 2010 -- thousands of red-winged blackbirds mysteriously fell from the sky in Beebe. (A similar fall happened again on a much smaller scale in 2011.)

The festival kicks off with a 5k race, starting at 7:30 a.m., preceded by a fun run for kids. The festival lineup also includes a kids zone, cornhole tournament, vendors, food trucks, a pie-eating contest and performances by students at Carla's Dance Studio, Josh Dorgan, Josh Hall & Friends, Freedom Farms, Studio 360 Dancers, Rusty Marshall Band and AMBUSCH.

Admission is free. Call (501) 882-8135, email beebechamberofcommerce@gmail.com or visit beebechamberofcommerce.com.

A pie-eating contest is part of the Beebe Chamber of Commerces Fallin Blackbird Festival Saturday in downtown Beebe. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Costume contest

Stardust Big Band holds a costume contest, 3 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. You don't have to wear a costume to join the judging panel and vote for the winners. Admission is $10, free for K-12 students. You can take a cake or treat for your family or guests; no other outside food items allowed. There will be a cash bar in the lobby. Call (501) 276-5482, email swonderful@cablynx.com or visit stardustband.net.

ART

Argenta exhibition

"Come Sit a Spell," an exhibition of paintings by a group of Central Arkansas artists who are friends, opens Friday at the Argenta Library, 420 Main St., North Little Rock, with a 5-8 p.m. Third Friday Art Walk reception. The artists are Suzzette Patterson, Laura Powers, Kathy Kemp, Rita Friend, Barbara Rhodes, Gary Alexander, Stephen Lanford, Jeannie Fry, Sage Arnold and Kim Perkins. The exhibition remains up through Nov. 9. Admission is free. Library hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (501) 687-1061 or visit NLRlibrary.org.

"Vintage Garden Spot" by Suzzette Patterson is among the works on display starting Friday at the Argenta Library in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



AUDITIONS

'Christmas Story' play

The Royal Theatre holds auditions for "A Christmas Story: The Play" by Philip Grecian (based on the 1983 film and on "In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash" by Jean Shepherd), 12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Benton First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Market St. at Conway Street, Benton. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Production dates are Dec. 7-17; rehearsals begin Nov. 4. Fill out an audition form at forms.gle/W9v1nfSwkhUWGaAm8.

ETC.

'Huge Rummage Sale'

Top of the Rock Chorus holds a "Huge Rummage Sale," featuring household items, tools, artwork, books, CDs, toys, jewelry and accessories, 5-8 p.m. today, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Call (501) 804-3846.

Thea scholarship deadline

Nov. 1 is the deadline for Arkansas high school seniors to submit digital entries for Thea Foundation's annual scholarship competition. This year, a total of $219,000 will go to 36 Arkansas graduating high school seniors in five categories: visual arts, performing arts, creative writing, film and fashion design. The theme for the 2023-24 competition is "Individual, and beautiful." Details on how to apply are at theafoundation.org/scholarships.