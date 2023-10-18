Exhibit reflects UAPB’s history

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff introduces the Mission, Milestones and Memories traveling exhibit, currently on display in the Pine Bluff Regional Airport lobby at Grider Field.

UAPB is celebrating its yearlong sesquicentennial and hosting its annual homecoming celebration this week through Saturday.

The exhibit was created, curated, and produced by the University Museum and Cultural Center. The exhibit utilizes digitized, historical images from the university's archives dating from its founding in 1873 to the present, according to a news release.

"As we celebrate UAPB's sesquicentennial, we proudly embark on a journey through our rich history with the Mission, Milestones and Memories traveling exhibit," said Carla Bryant, director of the University Museum and Cultural Center.

"Founded in 1873 by Professor Joseph Carter Corbin, our beloved institution has played a vital role in the development and education of all our students, past and present, who have gone on to become some of our nation's leading scientists, athletes, entrepreneurs, elected officials and artists," Bryant said.

The exhibit debuted during the Juneteenth celebration at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock.

"This expansive exhibit honors and showcases our remarkable past while looking toward the future and is a testament to the founding principles of accessible higher education set forth 150 years ago in Pine Bluff by Professor Corbin," said Museum Archivist John Martin. "Displaying these historical images offers a tangible sense of depth and connection to our past and allows us to collectively appreciate our history and contributions."

The exhibit, which has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees, will be on display at selected locations around Pine Bluff. The UMCC is also open to interested organizers looking to host the exhibit in the future.

For details about the traveling exhibit, or how to host the exhibit at a particular venue, contact the University Museum and Cultural Center at (870) 575-8232.