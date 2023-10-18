Fayetteville council postpones decision on hotel land deal





FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council discussed a land deal for a planned hotel downtown late Tuesday and voted to hold off on a decision for three weeks.

Council members had a number of questions about the deal. They voted 6-1 to table the item until Nov. 7.

Reindl Properties would buy the half-acre of land at the south end of the Walton Arts Center parking lot for just more than $1.2 million. Reindl would have to get a building permit within a year of substantial completion of the civic plaza, and finish within two years of the issuance of the permit.

The design of the hotel differed from when the council last saw it. In 2021, Reindl proposed having 170 rooms, with 84 valet spaces needed. Last year, the proposal was revised to have 135 rooms with 32-45 underground parking spaces and 66 valet spaces needed.

The proposal the council saw Tuesday had a building with 110-115 rooms and 54 valet spaces needed. However, Brian Reindl said he bought a lot nearby that can hold at least 63 additional spaces. The property is a few minutes walk to the south at the southwest corner of Gregg Avenue and Center Street, in between Tanglewood Branch and the Frisco Trail. An apartment complex that burned down used to sit at the site. The Planning Commission would need to approve a permit to have the off-site parking.

Carl Kernodle, Reindl's hotel partner, described the new design of the seven-story hotel. The first two floors would serve as a public gathering area, complete with the lobby, coffee shop/cafe, restaurant, bar, public restrooms, conference rooms and outdoor terrace. The next five floors would have guest rooms. The entire roof would have a bar, lounge, pool and social spaces.

Six members of the public spoke, mostly expressing support. Resident Dot Neely said she appreciated the changes she saw from the proposal a year ago and that she hoped the building would mesh with its surroundings as an artful space.

"If you have something that's really quality, people can feel it and they can really sense it," she said.

Reindl said he bought the Center Street lot for $855,000 and has probably spent about $1 million so far leading up to project. He estimated the entire private cost of the project at about $40 million.

After approving the land deal contract, the council would still need to approve the development agreement. The property also would go through a process to create a planned zoning district, which is a detailed zoning proposal that includes development features. The City Council would have final say in the planned zoning district approval.

Some council members expressed hesitance to vote on Tuesday while some advocated for taking a vote. Discussion become somewhat heated at times with competing motions made. Scott Berna apologized at one point for speaking loudly. Teresa Turk said she wanted to take her time considering the deal.

Mike Wiederkehr said although the developers and city had been negotiating for a period of years, the newest information is still fresh to the public. The land deal is the public's, he said.

"We are going to get there," Wiederkehr said. "I have no doubt about that at all."

All but D'Andre Jones voted to table the discussion.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said negotiations for the property have gone on long enough, and many of the concerns expressed during the meeting can be addressed.

"It's sometimes like we're afraid to aim too high and miss," he said. "My thing is, I'm afraid to aim too low and hit."

More News None

Council action

Fayettevilles City Council met Tuesday and approved:

Contracts with Drivers Select and Hiring NWA to hire drivers with a commercial drivers license through Dec. 15.

Buying batting cages for Gary Hampton softball complex from Playcore Wisconsin for $168,727.

Increasing payments to Titan Lawn and Landscape for mowing, landscaping, drainage and irrigation services and to clean up trails near unsanctioned campsites.

Accepting an $85,805 federal Justice Assistance Grant to pay for law enforcement training, equipment and supplies for Fayetteville, Springdale and Washington County. Fayettevilles portion is $40,930 with no matching requirement.

Creating an advisory panel that will make recommendations to the City Council regarding issues of interest to youths.

Source: Fayetteville



