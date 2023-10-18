Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Bryon Shepherd, 42, of 1415 Overo Circle in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Shepherd was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Gerald Britton, 80, of 16860 Stagecoach Road in Gravette, was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Britton was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

Darren Rinehart, 22, of 110 Crowder Ave. in Gentry, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Rinehart was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Daniel Hindman, 42, of 3875 S. 48th St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Hindman was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Paul Garcia, 41, of 2788 Crooked Creek Circle in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Garcia was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.